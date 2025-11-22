Errors, bugs, questions - page 1421
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A100:Result: int
Ha. And here's a slightly tweaked source code:
outputs int twice instead of int and string.
The first (in order of algorithm execution) output of constructor type affects the second created instance of templated class.
The service desk is silent at the moment (ticket number#1336035).
Are MT5 functions supposed to work in MT4?
Ha. And here's a slightly tweaked source code:
outputs int instead of int and string twice.
I get int and string (MT5\1204\32). Try again - sometimes if appended to the graphic immediately after editing and compiling it can execute the previous version (before editing).
Good evening, friends!
Can you tell me why the stop loss is not always set, sometimes it is not.
Good evening, friends!
Can you tell me why the stop loss is not always set, sometimes it is not.
I get int and string (MT5\1204\32). Try again - sometimes if you attach to a graphic immediately after editing and compiling it can execute the previous version (before editing).
Code generation error
Build 1200/64
Hello! I can't subscribe to the signal. What could be the reason and is there any way to solve it? the logbook says -
2015.11.01 08:31:01.786 '1448638': Signal - error purchasing product [136853] - attempt to subscribe to foreign signal, broker enabled only own signals
Carried over:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion on article "How to publish your product in the Marketplace service"
Mihail Matkovskij, 2015.11.01 12:55Can't update terminal to 902 build, it used to update everything, but now I can't do it for 3 days. Version: 4; build: 890; bit rate: 32. What may be the reason?
Memory leakage