Errors, bugs, questions - page 2842
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In MQL on the one hand they add freedom, but on the other hand they require the same things as in C++, but provide absolutely no methods of getting around ridiculous warnings from the user's point of view.
It's not ridiculous: the point of this warning is that today it compiles, and tomorrow it won't. Or (even worse) another method will be called, "goodness" of dubious implicit string conversions in MQL.
The fact that there will be no search for the best method by type(1), it can be explained by care about the user, but the fact that it will not be even by the number of parameters(2) - this is two steps backwards
Build 2584
Error not fixed.
When firstrunning the service,WebRequest returns 200.
When restarting the service PCM, WebRequest returns error 1001.
Removing the service and running it again, it repeats.
Thanks, build 2590 fixed.
There are no limitations for MQL5 Expert Advisors: working on one symbol, MQL5 Expert Advisors can freely analyze OHLC from other people's timeframes and symbols, and can freely open positions and place pending orders on other symbols.
but MQL has always been more advanced in this sense
Now that's news! )) I wonder where you found the best practice.
The novelty was that we didn't need to repeat methods from the base class in the derived class, but now we will have to
build 2560:
AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY) periodically returns zero, although there are funds in the account.
EL 0 04:10:36.959 SS_EA_v3.4_debug (GBPUSD,M1) mode=DDD_LEVEL, value=50.0, unit=DDD_PERC, equity=0.0, balance=1001.8
When several terminals are running, the icons make it impossible to tell which account corresponds to which one.
In the screenshot, there are two terminals running. We have to create a Terminal.ico. Probably, it is easy for knowledgeable people. I am agonising.
Is it possible to make some distinction in this icon - an account number or something dynamic, like in Tester?
Is there any utility that somehow allows to change icons of already running programs?
ZZY Something similar for Terminal.
Recommend an alternative taskbar to be able to work comfortably in Win10 with a large number of terminals open.
So far, the best solution I've found is WIN+TAB. There you can immediately see screenshots of all running applications and their headers. I use the headers as a guide.
When several terminals are running, the icons make it impossible to tell which account corresponds to which one.
In the screenshot, there are two terminals running. We have to create a Terminal.ico. Probably, it is easy for knowledgeable people. I am agonising.
Is it possible to make some distinction in this icon - an account number or something dynamic, like in Tester?
Is there any utility that somehow allows to change icons of already running programs?
ZZY Something similar for Terminal.
Doesn't the standard Windows way work: shortcut properties, change the icon, choose from a pile of those in the terminal itself or in other files?