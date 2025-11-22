Errors, bugs, questions - page 3023
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Unfortunately, this has always been the case
and probably will be for a long time.
it would be logical for the terminal to clean the favourites folder of non-existent programs on startup.
or a message like "Hey programmer, don't be sad, you'd better skip the chard! The file is missing!".
and now the same thing happens that instead of running Paint.exe the system runs format c
The website is not always searchable.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=Oshibka
This query will not display anything, but it should.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2815: Access to Depth of Market from Python, Improvements in Debugger and Profiler
fxsaber, 2021.03.26 09:15
Search string: Oshibka 028.
optimize=0
Doesn't work - either 0 or 1 - compilation time is the same. Previously (last year) everything compiled fast enough, now it takes a very long time
Doesn't work - either 0 or 1 - compile time is the same. Earlier (last year) everything compiled fast enough, now it takes a very long time
use mqh feature. mqh compilation does not use optimizations because they are not needed (no generation of executable code)
Use the mqh feature. When compiling mqh, optimize=0 is not used because it is not needed (no generation of executable code).
I found a simpler way to open an unneeded project and uncheck the optimization - at once 5 times faster, but whoprevented optimize=0 is unclear and from the command line fast compilation of libraries does not work either.
More than a dozen MT5 terminals are running. The logical cores are not evenly loaded.
How do I get the value of this field in MT5 that I can see in MT4?
Share the function that always produces the correct margin value. OrderCalcMargin lies, unfortunately. And this option is not a panacea.
Share a function that always produces the correct margin value. OrderCalcMargin lies, unfortunately. And this option is not a panacea.
I ask the Developers to understand the incorrect work of OrderCalcMargin!
Please open a demo account on the serverForexTimeFXTM-Demo01 from the terminal and run this script on EURSEK.
We get this mismatch.
Absolutely all of the symbol/account settings that are available via MQL, I checked. Everything is correct. I have a feeling that there is a setting on broker's side that is not available in Terminal. Probably this one.
There are a lot of similar symbols. How to trade correctly is unclear. Please comment on it since the error is critical for the trading terminal. It is easy to run into a MarginCall on the spot.
The screenshot shows that, unlike MT4, on MT5 it is not possible to recognise the leverage/margin of the symbol.
The screenshot shows that, unlike MT4, there is no way to know the leverage/margin of a symbol on MT5.
SymbolInfoMarginRate ? And count the margin by hand, something like
if(IsSymbForexCFD) Result=GetLastPrice(SymbName)/GetForexSymbLeverage(SymbName)*GetSymbolTickValue(SymbName)/GetSymbolTickSize(SymbName);