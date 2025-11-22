Errors, bugs, questions - page 2837

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Good afternoon!

Bought an app - ***.
Now it needs to be installed in MT5 terminal, but it is not downloading, what can be the problem?

I have installed the demo version and today I bought the full version, but it is not downloading, I press install - nothing happens, it says press F1 for help.

 
Answer please, is it not possible to scan messages through programs like spy++ for MT5?
 
parfenovsky:

Good afternoon!

Bought an app - ***.
Now it needs to be installed in MT5 terminal, but it is not downloading, what can be the problem?

I have installed demo version and today I bought full version, but it is not downloading, I press install - nothing happens, says press F1 for help.


Known problem. By the way after it some people write in reviews that the demo worked on the tester and after buying it does not download.
The following helps: delete the demo version from the market folder in the navigator and restart the terminal.
 

Glitch.

The deleted order did not get into the history.

Immediately after starting the terminal, one of the Expert Advisors deleted several orders. Each of them is marked in the logs of the Expert Advisor and the terminal.

After that, some of the orders disappeared from the active ones and didn't appear in the history. These orders are not seen in the History tab in the orders mode. When saving the report, they don't appear in the list of orders, either.The Expert Advisors try to find it by the ticket amongst the orders in the history - the order doesn't exist.

But in the second terminal on the same computer connected to the same account, this order is there!

I believe that if we restart the first terminal, the missing order will appear in the history. I will check it later.

The screenshot shows the situation, order number 132742923 is there in the terminal on the left, missing in the terminal on the right.


Additional information:

Everything happened immediately after restarting the computer, both terminals start from "Autorun". Deleted a large number of orders at once, 35 of them. The computer was noticeably slowed down.

Derivatives market, broker "Otkritie".

Both terminals build 2560 24 Jul 2020


Updated: Order with ticket132742923 appeared in history after terminal restart.

 

There is a problem with placing limit orders on mobile MetaTrader 5.0 version 2569 from 13.08.2020 under Android 10. Limit orders are simply not being set. When setting any price, the Set button is inactive. Also, it is impossible to set a stoplimit when opening a position with a market order, you can set a price, open a position, but the stoplimit will not be set.

I reinstalled the application, cleared the cache, but it does not help.

Please help those who have encountered this problem.

Мобильные приложения MetaTrader 5 для iPhone/iPad и Android
Мобильные приложения MetaTrader 5 для iPhone/iPad и Android
  • www.metatrader5.com
Мобильный трейдинг в MetaTrader 5 — это возможность торговать на Форексе, фондовой бирже, а также фьючерсами в любое время из любой точки мира. Имея смартфон или планшет с установленным приложением MetaTrader 5 для iOS или Android, вы всегда будете в курсе рыночной ситуации и сможете совершать торговые операции 24 часа в сутки. Все возможности...
 

From the documentation of ::CopyTime(...)

If data beyond TERMINAL_MAXBARS (maximum number of bars on the chart) is requested, the function will also return -1.

It is not clear why this rule works in Services as well. A service is not bound to a chart, which means that this limitation is redundant and data within SERIES_BARS_COUNT (if greater) is expected

 
fxsaber:
Please fix insertion of images from buffer by CTRL+V.

I have a feeling that one of the website mirrors fails from time to time. It's as if under a heavy load, for example, requests are being redirected to an auxiliary web server and then miracles like inaccessible resources, inability to insert a picture, etc. start occurring.

 
Another magic file - hangs MetaEditor - CAPITAL!!!
Files:
magic.mqh  1 kb
 
If MetaEditor is frozen (Not responding) and then from MetaTrader callMetaEditor, thenMetaTrader also hangs for a while
 
Dmitri Custurov:
Please answer, scanning messages with programs like spy++ for MT5 is not possible?

It is possible. Just use the 64-bit version of spy

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