Errors, bugs, questions - page 2838
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It is possible. Just use the 64 bit version of spy
Yes, there is such a thing, thank you.
It is not logical thatSERIES_BARS_COUNT property typeis long and TERMINAL_MAXBARS is int
These properties were expected to be of the same type
ArrayInitialize function doesn't work for some reason
... and this is the result
But if you insert the following code at the beginning of OnCalculate
... it "erases" what we don't need.
Build 2584
Good afternoon, esteemed experts
Some misunderstood problems with the repository, possibly unsynchronization. In general, I can't understand how I can break connection with the repository, delete everything and download sources again. When working with SVN directly, you could just delete the source folder and the hidden .svn folder. Can't find anything like that, I delete all files and it treats it as a source change, suggests to commit.
------------------------------
I don't know if it's right or wrong, but deleting mql5.index and mql5.content files helped.
ArrayInitialize function doesn't work for some reason
... and this is the result
But if you insert the following code at the beginning of OnCalculate
... it "erases" what we don't need.
Build 2584.
Trace the size of the indicator buffer array at different moments, how much at OnInit and how much at OnCalculate
Trace the size of the indicator buffer array at different times, how much at OnInit and how much at OnCalculate
Thank you!
Good afternoon, esteemed experts
Some misunderstood problems with the repository, possibly unsynchronization. In general, I can't understand how I can break connection with the repository, delete everything and download sources again. When working with SVN directly, you could just delete the source folder and the hidden .svn folder. Can't find anything like that, I delete all files and it treats it as a source change, suggests to commit.
------------------------------
I do not know if it is right or wrong, but deleting mql5.index and mql5.content files helped.
For really important projects, Do not use the repository.! In fact, the very name "The Vault" reeks of something gloomy, like a burial ground.)
And if you do use it, don't forget to make archive copies in other places from time to time
site is broken
now it's impossible to read source code in KB from Android, only one page of source code opens by clicking "Preview", scrolling below will result in empty text - it used to work without problems
Vin10-64 browser Chrome, also broke the sources in KB, now can not click on "View" and left click on the attached files, pops up a window - in the screenshot
and in english part of the forum if the sources were Cyrillic, then now will be languid characters - screenshot, before without problems
Result: 1-2-2-0-0-0
Expected result: 1-2-0-0
as in C++.