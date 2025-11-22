Errors, bugs, questions - page 2836

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Alexey Viktorov:

How can I teach you to read the documentation?


I've seen this.

 
Execution error: 
//Test.mqh
#import "Test2.ex5"
        int StringFind( string, string, bool, int = 0 );
        int f();
#import
//Test.mq5
#include "Test.mqh"
void OnStart()
{
        Print(f());
}
//Test2.mq5
#property library
#include "Test.mqh"
int StringFind( string, string, bool, int ) export
{
        return 999;
}
int f() export
{
        string text = "";
        return StringFind( text, text, true );
}

Result: -1

Expected result: 999

In fact, within a module, a similar built-in function :: StringFind hasa higherpriority than a function with exactly the same signature, which is nonsense in itself. For correct operation, we need to specify the module's context for calling a function implemented inside the same(!) module

        return Test2::StringFind( text, text, true );

- which is doubly nonsense

 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Any questions from newbies on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes".
 

I want to clarify for myself once the behaviour of inadequates with certain rights.


In an English-language KB, a Russian-speaking author posts his work. I write a comment on it to the author in Russian and English. The Russian one is deleted. This is the norm?

I am talking about this thread. Repeatedly encountered with the removal of his posts, took a screenshot of the current one.


I want to know where and why my posts will be deleted, so I will never write them again.

Scripts: TickCompressor
Scripts: TickCompressor
  • 2020.08.26
  • www.mql5.com
Articles, Library comments: Scripts: TickCompressor
 
What's the sense in depriving MQL of the status of an advanced language? 
class A {
public:
        void f( int ) {}      //(1)
};
class B : public A {
public:
        void f( int, int ) {} //(2)
};
void OnStart()
{
        B b;
        b.f( 1 ); //(*) Warning: deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version
}

(*) warning... and soon there will apparently be an error. Functions (1) and (2) clearly differ in the number of parameters. In C++ it's clear why, but MQL has always been more advanced in this sense.

 
fxsaber:

I want to clarify for myself once the behaviour of inadequates with certain rights.


In an English-language KB, a Russian-speaking author posts his work. I write a comment on it to the author in Russian and English. The Russian one is deleted. This is the norm?

I am talking about this thread. Repeatedly encountered with the removal of his posts, took a screenshot of the current one.


I want to know where and why my posts will be deleted, so I will never write them again.

Also encountered such a situation, but it is not inadequacy, it is the performance of their duties. We need to change the outdated rule - "Russian forum = Russian language" => no duties => deleting will stop.

Autotranslators are currently coping with the spoken language by 4 (still, something gets lost), and therefore a new rule should be introduced - "write in the language you know best". Better let a native English speaker write in his native language, and with the help of various translations (Yandex, google, deepl.com, his own head, in the end) he will be understood, than he will leave a message in Russian and thus deprive us of the source.

Remove the "national forum = national language" rule already!

 
Error during compilation: 
template<typename T>
class A {
public:
        void f( int ) {}      //(1)
};
class B : public A<int> {
public:
        void f( int, int ) {} //(2)
};
void OnStart()
{
        B b;
        b.A<int>::f( 1 ); //Error: 'A' - undeclared identifier
}

Correcting this error is particularly relevant in light of this innovation. Otherwise (1) will not trigger

 

Running terminal64.exe with only one key.


Process Monitor shows a different one for the running terminal64.exe.


 
Please fix paste images from buffer by CTRL+V.
 
System messages about new comments in PMs do not work
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