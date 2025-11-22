Errors, bugs, questions - page 2804
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It is unclear why functions cannot be distinguished by signature
Use the first import name of User32 as an osprey
you get a hard-to-find error (compiles fine, but unexpected result)
in view of the new requirement to specify the skip explicitly. And if there were no such requirement, the elusive error would not occur either.
It turned out that explicit specifying does not prevent, but on the contrary creates a problem and such a requirement is not only excessive but also prevents from it in some cases
Error during compilation
and before (last year's build) everything compiled and worked fine
Error during compilation
and before (last year's builds) everything compiled and worked fine
It never seemed to work without an auxiliary variable.
The MetaEditor does not work for word searches with control characters. For example, there is a line
"\nhigh "
I check the "Advanced with \r \n \t" box beforehand. I type 'high' into the search box.
And in the log it says:
Find specified text'high' was not found
I type in'\nhigh'. It says:
Find specified text '\nhigh' was not found
I uncheck"Extended with \r \n \t" and only then does it find'\nhigh'. But'high', without the control character, is still not found, even though the control character '\n' is not part of 'high'.
I don't think it ever worked without an auxiliary variable.
It did... I take last year's, almost a year old, basic code that worked for a long time... compile - and nothing compiles - errors pop up. And that's not all there is to it.I haven't done anything new in MQL in this time
The Expert Advisor was generated with different indicators on different timeframes. The test was ok and I wanted to connect it to my demo account. Now a question: should I set the EA for one timeframe only or for both?
The EA should be placed on the chart and the required timeframes are usually loaded by themselves, according to the values in the input parameters.
The EA should be placed on the chart and the required timeframes are usually loaded by themselves, according to the values in the input parameters.