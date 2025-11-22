Errors, bugs, questions - page 2804

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A100:

It is unclear why functions cannot be distinguished by signature

I also don't understand why you keep making up new restrictions out of the blue. When there is a signature conflict, you will get an error then.
 
Ilyas:

Use the first import name of User32 as an osprey

you get a hard-to-find error (compiles fine, but unexpected result)

#import "aaa.dll"
        void g();
#import
class AAA { public:
        static void f() {} //(1)
};
/*
.
.
.
*/
#import "AAA.dll"
        void f(); //(2)
#import
void OnStart()
{
        AAA::f(); //нормально
}

in view of the new requirement to specify the skip explicitly. And if there were no such requirement, the elusive error would not occur either.

It turned out that explicit specifying does not prevent, but on the contrary creates a problem and such a requirement is not only excessive but also prevents from it in some cases

 
Compilation error 
struct A {
        int a;
};
struct B : A {
        int b;
        void f()
        {
                int x1 =      A::a; //(1) нормально
                int x2 = this.A::a; //(2) нормально
                int x3 =      B::b; //(3) нормально
                int x4 = this.B::b; //(4) Error: 'B' is not a class, struct or union
        }
};
What is the difference between (2) and (4) ?
 

Error during compilation

typedef void (*fn)();
void OnStart()
{
        fn ff[ 1 ];
        ff[ 0 ](); //Error:: ')' - expression expected
}

and before (last year's build) everything compiled and worked fine

 
A100:

Error during compilation

and before (last year's builds) everything compiled and worked fine

It never seemed to work without an auxiliary variable.

 

The MetaEditor does not work for word searches with control characters. For example, there is a line

"\nhigh "

I check the "Advanced with \r \n \t" box beforehand. I type 'high' into the search box.


And in the log it says:

Find specified text'high' was not found

I type in'\nhigh'. It says:

Find specified text '\nhigh' was not found

I uncheck"Extended with \r \n \t" and only then does it find'\nhigh'. But'high', without the control character, is still not found, even though the control character '\n' is not part of 'high'.

 
An EA with different indicators on different timeframeswas generated. The test went well and I wanted to connect it to my demo account. And now a question: should the EA be set for one timeframe only or for both?
 
fxsaber:

I don't think it ever worked without an auxiliary variable.

It did... I take last year's, almost a year old, basic code that worked for a long time... compile - and nothing compiles - errors pop up. And that's not all there is to it.

I haven't done anything new in MQL in this time
 
Valentin Denisov:
The Expert Advisor was generated with different indicators on different timeframes. The test was ok and I wanted to connect it to my demo account. Now a question: should I set the EA for one timeframe only or for both?

The EA should be placed on the chart and the required timeframes are usually loaded by themselves, according to the values in the input parameters.

 
Mihail Matkovskij:

The EA should be placed on the chart and the required timeframes are usually loaded by themselves, according to the values in the input parameters.

Thank you, I got it.
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