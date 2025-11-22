Errors, bugs, questions - page 1399
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
mql4 question:
You can't write some characters in the order comment? For example, writing in the comment
really writing Extremum DC _KF in the commentary
if write
Realistically in the comment you write Extremum DC KF
What other icons and their combinations are replaced by other characters? The thing is, I sometimes write my working information in the comment.
Some characters are used to find it in the string, e.g. #, $, %
Here is the solution:
and the result is printed:
is there such a character in German in the alphabet?
"d", "z".
Here's the solution:
and the result is in print:
No, but there are "ü, ö, ä" in the alphabet.
I know those, but I met those today.)
but that's probably because of the wind.
How about writing it like this? "\&"
Vladimir, hover your cursor over the open order icon in the visual mode of the tester. My mistake - I forgot to say that the symbols are not written in the order comment, which is shown in the tooltip when you hover your cursor over the order icon.
Dear, please help me to solve this problem!
The equity indicator on different demo accounts, FortFS company, in one terminal is displayed differently - I do not understand why!
Server: mt4demonl.fortfs.net:443
Login: 100156114 Investor: 3izqqrx
it is displayed normally.
and i switch to another account
Login: 100155792 Investor: 5dtfjur
it is not displayed correctly
Why does it happen and what is the reason?
Have you tried analysing the prev_calculated parameter?
Dear, please help me to solve this problem!
The equity indicator on different demo accounts, FortFS company, in one terminal is displayed differently - I do not understand why!
Server: mt4demonl.fortfs.net:443
Login: 100156114 Investor: 3izqqrx
it is displayed normally.
and i switch to another account
Login: 100155792 Investor: 5dtfjur
it is not displayed correctly
Why does it happen and what is the reason?