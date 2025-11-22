Errors, bugs, questions - page 1399

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Artyom Trishkin:

mql4 question:

You can't write some characters in the order comment? For example, writing in the comment

really writing Extremum DC _KF in the commentary

if write

Realistically in the comment you write Extremum DC KF

What other icons and their combinations are replaced by other characters? The thing is, I sometimes write my working information in the comment.

Some characters are used to find it in the string, e.g. #, $, %

Here is the solution:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  test_script.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- объявим символьные константы & #, $, %
   int a='&';
   int b='#';
   int c='$';
   int d='%';
//--- выведем константы на печать
   Print(a,b,c,d);
//--- добавим символ в строку
   string test="";
   StringSetCharacter(test,0,a);
   Print(test);
//--- соединим свою фразу со строкой
   Print("Extremum DC"+test+"KF");

//--- заменим символ в строке
   StringSetCharacter(test,0,b);
   Print(test);
//--- соединим свою фразу со строкой
   Print("Extremum DC"+test+"KF");

//--- заменим символ в строке
   StringSetCharacter(test,0,c);
   Print(test);
//--- соединим свою фразу со строкой
   Print("Extremum DC"+test+"KF");

//--- заменим символ в строке
   StringSetCharacter(test,0,d);
   Print(test);
//--- соединим свою фразу со строкой
   Print("Extremum DC"+test+"KF");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and the result is printed:

2015.10.14 13:55:42.863 Script TestScripts\test_script WTI,Daily: loaded successfully
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: initialized
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: 38353637
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: &
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: Extremum DC&KF
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: #
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: Extremum DC#KF
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: $
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: Extremum DC$KF
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: %
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: Extremum DC%KF
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 test_script WTI,Daily: uninit reason 0
2015.10.14 13:55:42.866 Script test_script WTI,Daily: removed
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

is there such a character in German in the alphabet?

"d", "z".

No, but there are "ü, ö, ä" in the alphabet.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
How about writing it like this? "\&"
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Here's the solution:

and the result is in print:

Vladimir, hover your cursor over the open order icon in tester visual mode. I wrote - in the order comment, not in the log. My omission - I forgot to say that the symbols are not written in the order comment, which is shown in the tooltip when you hover your cursor over the order icon.
 
pako:
No, but there are "ü, ö, ä" in the alphabet.

I know those, but I met those today.)

but that's probably because of the wind.

 
Комбинатор:
How about writing it like this? "\&"
I'll give it a try. A little later.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Vladimir, hover your cursor over the open order icon in the visual mode of the tester. My mistake - I forgot to say that the symbols are not written in the order comment, which is shown in the tooltip when you hover your cursor over the order icon.
Indeed, the tester in MT4 cuts the special characters out of the order comment.
 

Dear, please help me to solve this problem!

The equity indicator on different demo accounts, FortFS company, in one terminal is displayed differently - I do not understand why!

Server: mt4demonl.fortfs.net:443

Login: 100156114 Investor: 3izqqrx
it is displayed normally.



and i switch to another account
Login: 100155792 Investor: 5dtfjur
it is not displayed correctly



Why does it happen and what is the reason?

 
Slawa:

Have you tried analysing the prev_calculated parameter?

You were talking about two indicators, one of which calls the other via iCustom. Which indicator, the first or the second, are you talking about the prev_calculated parameter?
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

Dear, please help me to solve this problem!

The equity indicator on different demo accounts, FortFS company, in one terminal is displayed differently - I do not understand why!

Server: mt4demonl.fortfs.net:443

Login: 100156114 Investor: 3izqqrx
it is displayed normally.



and i switch to another account
Login: 100155792 Investor: 5dtfjur
it is not displayed correctly



Why does it happen and what is the reason?

the author is already aware of this and is thinking hard about how it could happen
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