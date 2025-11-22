Errors, bugs, questions - page 2803
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Is it possible to do the following by normal means?
Yes, it's a common situation. I usually enter the beginning of the date and time (filtering one or a dozen minutes around the event).
I would like a more flexible viewer.
press the Restore Down button (next to the window close button)
Optimization option disappears
MT4 build 1262
Compilation error
and last year's releases were fine
It was fine before.
Compilation error
It was fine before.
Now you need to explicitly specify the scoop
Compilation error It compiled fine before; especially since lowercase and uppercase letters in filenames are the same
Use the first import name of User32 as an osprey
Compilation error
and last year's releases were fine.
This is how it will be for now.
There are plans to rework the macros, but the priority of this task is low
Good afternoon.
1.Did I understand correctly that DatabaseReadBind() operator unloads to the structure in order of data in the query, not by name in the structure of the second parameter?
2. If working with terminal from python, tester strategies how to hook?
Now you need to explicitly specify a scop
It is unclear why functions cannot be distinguished by signature; especially so:
is fine, but like this:
error! How is (A) better than (B) ?
There is no uniformity, and no simple and clear rule. It is not clear when to use a scoop and when not!