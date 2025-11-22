Errors, bugs, questions - page 2803

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fxsaber:

Is it possible to do the following by normal means?

  1. Viewing the log via PCM->View. I use a filter there.
  2. In this result I find required line.
  3. I want to see what was before and after this line in the log if I disable the filter.
I have no way to do it. I have to remember the time and approximate contents of the line and then disable the filter and search for it manually by the remembered line.

Yes, it's a common situation. I usually enter the beginning of the date and time (filtering one or a dozen minutes around the event).

I would like a more flexible viewer.

 

press the Restore Down button (next to the window close button)

Optimization option disappears

MT4 build 1262

 

Compilation error

#define struct    struct A
#define  MACRO( x )     x {};
MACRO( struct ) //Error: 'A' - '{' beginning bracket expected

and last year's releases were fine

 
Compilation error 
#import "z.ex5"
        void f( int x, int y );
#import
void f( int x )
{
   f( x, x ); //Error: 'f' - wrong parameters count
}

It was fine before.

 
Compilation error 
#import "User32.dll"
        void f();
#import "user32.dll"
        void f();
#import
void OnStart()
{
        USER32::f(); //Error: 'USER32' is not a class, struct or union
}
It compiled fine before; especially since lowercase and uppercase letters in filenames are the same
 
A100:
Compilation error

It was fine before.

Now you need to explicitly specify the scoop

#import "z.ex5"
        void f( int x, int y );
#import
void f( int x )
{
   z::f( x, x );
}
 
A100:
Compilation error It compiled fine before; especially since lowercase and uppercase letters in filenames are the same

Use the first import name of User32 as an osprey

 
A100:

Compilation error

and last year's releases were fine.

This is how it will be for now.

There are plans to rework the macros, but the priority of this task is low

 

Good afternoon.

1.Did I understand correctly that DatabaseReadBind() operator unloads to the structure in order of data in the query, not by name in the structure of the second parameter?

2. If working with terminal from python, tester strategies how to hook?

 
Ilyas:

Now you need to explicitly specify a scop

It is unclear why functions cannot be distinguished by signature; especially so:

#import "z1.ex5"
        void f( int x ); //(A)
#import "z2.ex5"
        void f( int x, int y );
#import
void g( int x ) { f( x, x ); } //нормально

is fine, but like this:

        void f( int x ); //(B)
#import "z2.ex5"
        void f( int x, int y );
#import
void g( int x ) { f( x, x ); } //ошибка

error! How is (A) better than (B) ?

There is no uniformity, and no simple and clear rule. It is not clear when to use a scoop and when not!

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