Errors, bugs, questions - page 2805

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A100:

Worked... I take last year's basic code, almost a year old, which has been working for a long time... I compile it and nothing compiles - errors pop up. And that's not all there is to it.

Took out of old stock build 2085x32 - everything compiles - you can try it yourself

 
A100:

I got build 2085x32 out of the old stock - it all compiles - you can try it yourself

Throw me in for a collection, please. 3 executables if available.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Throw me in for a collection, please. 3 exeshniks, if you have them.

There is only one: MetaEditor. Tried to attach metaeditor.zip to the message - does not give:File size exceeds maximum allowed value

 
A100:

There is only one: MetaEditor. I tried to attach metaeditor.zip to the message - it does not give:File size exceeds the maximum allowed value

One editor is not enough. Ok, thanks for the try.

If anything, the contact information is in the profile.

 
Aleksander:
I'm going to try to shoot a video of my EA looking ahead and the price in the tester is obediently walking towards expected outcomes - and also calculates in advance the amount of pips the price will pass...

Before making such statements, you need to think with your head and understand what you have done.

And you saved the template after the test, with all the line marks and text left on it.

When you rerun your EA, the template was opened with the data already applied.


To avoid this, make an empty template for the tester.

 

There is a strange bug in the latest versions including test versions, when testing on one of the network clients after updating to 2543 it gives:

2020.07.24 19:03:12.187 Tester expert file C:\Users\Administrator.WIN-FMFU36M7USD\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\MQL5\StochasticCCI.ex5 open error [2]

but actually it should be in C:\Users\Administrator.WIN-FMFU36M7USD\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\MQL5\ Indicators \StochasticCCI.ex5

It can be defeated by moving to C:\Users\Administrator.WIN-FMFU36M7USD\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\MQL5\ but this is not the answer ....


 
Can you tell me if mt5 with /portable key is no longer supported?
I tried to make a portable version, put/portable in the shortcut, from ... AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal, I also put everything in the root directory of the terminal.
The directory itself. ..AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal directory itself.
But it still creates a ...AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal.
 
Roman:
Can you tell me if mt5 with /portable key is no longer supported?
I tried to make a portable version, put/portable in the shortcut, from ... AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal, I also put everything in the root directory of the terminal.
The directory itself. ..AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal directory itself.
But it still creates a ...AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal.

everything works

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

everything works

I must not be copying it correctly fromAppData\Roaming
Please tell me which folder to copy to the root of the terminal.
 
Roman:
I must be copying incorrectly fromAppData\Roaming
Please tell me which folder to copy to the root of the terminal.

You do not need to copy anything anywhere, provided you do not have your own Expert Advisors, indicators or scripts. When you run terminal64.exe with the /portable switch for the first time, the terminal creates the required folders in the location folder and downloads everything you need into them.

It looks like this

The top line is the path to the terminal.

1...279827992800280128022803280428052806280728082809281028112812...3193
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