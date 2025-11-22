Errors, bugs, questions - page 2800
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Unload the NOD from memory and reinstall the terminal. If it's OK, follow Vladimir's advice.
Simply unloading won't help - you still need to get the files out of the quarantine where the antivirus you're using has put them.
Good afternoon!
I have a question about the functionality of the marketplace!
Does the marketplace allow you to post 2 EAs for sale at the same time?
We have created an algorithmic complex that includes 2 EAs that need to work on a trading account at the same time. For rent and sale the marketplace will allow them to be uploaded at the same time?
Good afternoon!
I have a question about the functionality of the marketplace!
Does the marketplace allow you to post 2 EAs for sale at the same time?
We have created an algorithmic complex that includes 2 EAs that need to work on a trading account at the same time. For rent and for sale, the marketplace will allow them to be uploaded simultaneously?
And what prevents combining 2 strategies in one EA?
Downloaded from the official site a week ago, so the build is appropriate, OS 7, NOD antivirus. Worked for a week with no problems, then suddenly it happened. Sarcasm is customary, so I'll take any form of response.
Uninstall and forget about NOD. Upgrade to Windows 10.
Uninstall NOD from memory and repeat terminal installation. If everything is OK, follow Vladimir's advice.
I had the same nightmare with NOD. I didn't delete it and let it live. I just added the terminal folder to exceptions and the problem disappeared. The only inconvenience, I had to reinstall terminal after its tricks (I deleted terminal executable file cleanly). But it's not difficult.
Here you have it again:
A potential hole to leak into. Look at what the Add() method returns(I know it's a test, I understand it's good enough for checking, but if checking the result of creation, why not checking the result of addition? Discipline for the future)
Well done Artem! :)
It's still useful to read this topic ))
My post was about nested structures, on the third nesting the intellisense selection does not appear.
This is very unfortunate because the nested structures were planned to be used just for selection in the intellisense.
And since it doesn't appear, we have to go back to the structure and look what fields are there. Not good.
I wish they would fix it.
Regarding your example, the hints are clear for standard MQL functions.
If you don't understand the tooltip, just put the cursor on the function and press F1.
I agree, IntelliSense requires some fine tuning, so to speak )
And as for my example, you see.
When you type __FUN a tooltip is displayed at the bottom. When opening a parenthesis in printf( operator the hint is shown at the top.
But if I type __FUN after opening parenthesis in printf( I won't see any hint at the bottom
I agree, the IntelliSense intelligence needs tweaking, so to speak )
And as for my example, see
when you type __FUN the tooltip is displayed at the bottom. If I open a parenthesis in printf( operator, the hint is shown at the top
But if I type __FUN after opening the bracket in printf( I won't see any hint at the bottom
Try just Print(
Printf works just as well.
In printf, the first parameter specifies the type of value to be output.
What prevents you from combining the two strategies into one EA?
The code is very tight. There are 8 slots for each EA. It is multi-system. We are afraid of bugs in operation.
Try just Print(
And printf seems to work too.
The first parameter in printf is type.
What editor do you use, if it's not a secret? Judging by the screenshots, it doesn't look like MetaEditor. Syntax highlighting is present, though...
What editor do you use, if that's not a secret? Judging by the screenshots, it doesn't look much like MetaEditor. Syntax highlighting is present, though...
It's ME in the dark winds theme.
I wrote here.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/306688/page33#comment_14741796