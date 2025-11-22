Errors, bugs, questions - page 2727
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Found an oddity in the MT5 interface, which is already pissing (me off))).
I open two EURUSD M1 charts. I do not launch any indices, Expert Advisors or scripts. Nothing is attached to the chart's template "default.tpl" either. I disabled auto-scrolling. Each chart is "unfolded" so that it fits to the maximum free space. Then I press F11 to view it in full screen. I select the required chart one by one and switch them either by clicking mouse (bottom left button of my bookmarks) or by pressing Ctrl+Tab. And it's Sunday - no ticks.
I often notice that when scrolling one chart, the other one can either move to the beginning or the end of the history available for viewing, or (if I'm not already glitched) move for some time. And this doesn't always happen.
The options are set to 500000 bars per window. MT5 build 2361(roboforex). Win10-32bit.
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Opened only EURUSD M1 and GBPUSD M1 now. The same thing is happening.
I often notice that when scrolling through one graph, the other may either move to the beginning or end of the available history, or (if I'm not already glitched), move for a while. And this doesn't always happen.
this niggle is most likely caused by history sub-loading. in the process of sub-loading (not even necessarily from the current timeframe) the symbol chart "goes crazy"; I've reported it a couple of times, apparently something fundamental if not corrected.
this niggle is most likely caused by history loading. in the process of loading (not even necessarily from the current timeframe) the symbol chart "goes crazy"; I have reported this a couple of times, apparently something fundamental if not corrected.
Well yes, I've noticed when there's a history loading on the left and a widening of the visible area, in which case the current window position may jump to the left or right. But it's been loaded here for a long time and has been opened/closed many times. When switching between charts, periodically a window of some of the charts appears at the beginning/end of the history. I consider it abnormal, well at least - inconvenient to use...
ME 2390
the search menu (Ctrl+F) was left in English
When hovering the mouse cursor over a bar, a tooltip appears with information about the bar - date, time, open, high, low close.
How can I disable this option? I've looked through all the help - can't find anything.
1 signal subscriber has errors in the form of
2020.04.27 10:45:19.702 Signal '1084913': deal #14317380 sell 1.00 BR-5.20 at 20.23 skipped as no symbol found
2020.04.27 11:00:37.819 Signal '1084913': signal copying for 'ED-6.20' is prohibited
2020.04.27 11:00:37.819 Signal '1084913': deal #14317408 buy 1.00 ED-6.20 at 1.0850 skipped as no symbol found
2020.04.27 11:12:45.493 Signal '1084913': signal copying for 'Si-6.20' is prohibited
2020.04.27 11:12:45.493 Signal '1084913': deal #14317437 sell 2.00 Si-6.20 at 75152 skipped as no symbol found
on all instruments is copied from demo account to demo account at the same broker - Otkritie.
The problem on futures on stocks is normal. Although not all of the shares are read as not found.
2. The function does not copy the volumes correctly. Why is it less than 100 RUB on a subscription and the volume is more if I buy a bit, and if I sell, then the volume is 1.5 times less than on a subscription.
What is the problem that does not work?
When hovering mouse cursor over a bar, a tooltip appears with information about the bar - date, time, open, high, low close.
How can this option be disabled? I've looked through all the help - couldn't find anything.
I tried function ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,0,false);
Did not work. Is there no way the developers have provided for it?
1 signal subscriber has errors in the form of
2020.04.27 10:45:19.702 Signal '1084913': deal #14317380 sell 1.00 BR-5.20 at 20.23 skipped as no symbol found
...
on all instruments is copied from demo account to demo account at the same broker - Otkritie.
...
2. It does not copy volumes correctly. Why does my subscription tool have less funds by 100 Rubles, and my volume is a bit bigger for buy, and when I buy and sell, my volume is 1.5 times less than the volume of my subscription tool.
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The first case is mapping.
As this has been asked many times, you can just read post #3582.
Second case.
The lot size is calculated automatically based on the account balance (provider and subscriber), the leverage of both and the deposit load of the subscriber.
It also affects whether the provider has deposited or withdrawn funds from the account.
How do you manage your funds or how do you choose your trade size?(Excerpt from article about lots)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
FAQ about Signals service
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.21 13:37
Everything is calculated automatically.
Either leverage is not equal, or the provider himself changed the leverage, or you have not calculated correctly, or rounding.
You may read about rounding in the first page or here -
. How do you round percentages of Provider's and Subscriber's trades?
You may also need it here.
и
The first case is mapping.
Since this question is asked many times, you may want to review post #3582.
The second case.
The lot size is calculated automatically from account balance (Provider and Subscriber), the leverage of both, and the subscriber's deposit load.
It also affects whether the provider has deposited or withdrawn funds from the account.
Funds management or how to choose the volume of the deal?(specifically about lots, excerpt from the article)
Thank you.
I found this other thing that maybe 1)is a blocking broker.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38456/page127
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/304679
2) I've seen 110% and 70% jumping constantly and strongly, I haven't counted it yet. Maybe it has something to do with load, but I don't think so. I've done small things and the leverage is the same in specs and almost the same balances.