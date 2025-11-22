Errors, bugs, questions - page 2731
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The confusion is that when NumLock is on, pressing 0 causes 96 and when CTRL is pressed. But with SHIFT pressed, it causes 45.
Well, there's a scan of the keypad codes
and there are key codes
The first one is received by the keyboard driver and the second one is received by us from the OS which "generates" all lowercase and uppercase letters, all russian letters and english ones and service key combinations - which we are discussing
did not look at how the keyboard codes are passed to OnChartEvent (), but in Windows there will usually be a message first the key is pressed + key code, then the key is released + key code - and the keyboard hook should evaluate what was previously pressed and which key is now released by the user
96, as with CTRL.
Shift disables both Caps Lock and Num Lock
Shift disables both Caps Lock and Num Lock
Thanks, will keep it in mind.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2020.04.29 09:41
Interesting that TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT does not respond to SHIFT pressed, if for example I press INSERT key with it.
surprisingly enough...there's a whole article on Wiki about how the numeric keypad works
Цифровая клавиатура работает в двух режимах:
The arrangement of numbers on the numeric keypad differs from that on thetelephone keypad - this may be misleading for those who use one of these key arrangements more frequently.
The numeric keypad is used in finance and economics software to enter numbers; it is quicker to enter than the linear arrangement of numbers. The input style is similar to that ofa calculator orcash register.
The +, -, ∗ keys (alone or in combination with the Ctrl key) are used in many programs to setthe scale(larger, smaller, standard scale).
Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.
With Caps Lock this can be disabled via the Advanced Keyboard Settings, but withNum Lock this feature does not seem to have been provided
Thank you!
surprisingly close...a whole article on Wiki on how the numeric keypad works
Try as in 1st paragraph to turn off Num Lock, press Shift - and check the result of the numeric keys
ADDED: switched to MQ-demo, updated the work terminal. No this problem in it.
no, recompiled, wrong again, but the angle is different, not like yesterday
I know it's not the right question, but...
I'm sick of trying to find all the video files on all my drives - they're all in different folders.
Can anyone tell me how I can go and find all the videos on my computer?
Standard search in ten for some reason only offers me a name search. I don't know names and extensions (lots of them)...
I know that I need to find video files. All of them. All of them. And what type and name they have - let the machine itself look for them.
I know it's not the right question, but...
I'm sick of trying to find all the video files on all my drives - they're all in different folders.
Can anyone tell me how I can go and find all the videos on my computer?
Standard search in ten for some reason only offers me a name search. I don't know names and extensions (there are many different ones)...
I know that I need to find video files. Everything. Absolutely. And what type and name they are, let the machine look for them.
Start a search (any search,any name) and immediately stop the search. This will bring up a search bar where you can select the file type: