Errors, bugs, questions - page 2731

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fxsaber:

The confusion is that when NumLock is on, pressing 0 causes 96 and when CTRL is pressed. But with SHIFT pressed, it causes 45.

Well, there's a scan of the keypad codes

and there are key codes

The first one is received by the keyboard driver and the second one is received by us from the OS which "generates" all lowercase and uppercase letters, all russian letters and english ones and service key combinations - which we are discussing

did not look at how the keyboard codes are passed to OnChartEvent (), but in Windows there will usually be a message first the key is pressed + key code, then the key is released + key code - and the keyboard hook should evaluate what was previously pressed and which key is now released by the user

 
fxsaber:

96, as with CTRL.

Shift disables both Caps Lock and Num Lock

 
A100:

Shift disables both Caps Lock and Num Lock

Thanks, will keep it in mind.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2020.04.29 09:41

Interesting that TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT does not respond to SHIFT pressed, if for example I press INSERT key with it.

 

surprisingly enough...there's a whole article on Wiki about how the numeric keypad works

Цифровая клавиатура работает в двух режимах:

  • when Num Lock is turned on and ⇧ Shift is not pressed and when Num Lock is off and ⇧ Shift is pressed, the number keys work asnumbers; the " . key entersa decimal separator(a full stop in the English layout and a comma in the Russian layout);
  • when Num Lock is off and the ⇧ Shift key is not pressed and when Num Lock is on and the ⇧ Shift key is pressed, the keys 8, 6, 2, 4function ascursor keys and keys 7, 9, 3, 1 function as Home, PgUp, PgDn and End, respectively.

The arrangement of numbers on the numeric keypad differs from that on thetelephone keypad - this may be misleading for those who use one of these key arrangements more frequently.

The numeric keypad is used in finance and economics software to enter numbers; it is quicker to enter than the linear arrangement of numbers. The input style is similar to that ofa calculator orcash register.

The +, -, ∗ keys (alone or in combination with the Ctrl key) are used in many programs to setthe scale(larger, smaller, standard scale).


 
fxsaber:

Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.

With Caps Lock this can be disabled via the Advanced Keyboard Settings, but withNum Lock this feature does not seem to have been provided

 
A100:
Igor Makanu:

Thank you!

 
Igor Makanu:

surprisingly close...a whole article on Wiki on how the numeric keypad works

Try as in 1st paragraph to turn off Num Lock, press Shift - and check the result of the numeric keys

 
Igor Zakharov:

ADDED: switched to MQ-demo, updated the work terminal. No this problem in it.

no, recompiled, wrong again, but the angle is different, not like yesterday

ObjectSetDouble (0,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,direction==0?0:direction>0?30:-30);//так ok

ObjectSetDouble (0,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,double(direction)*30.0);//так - нет (ни в одной комбинации преобразования int -> double)
 

I know it's not the right question, but...

I'm sick of trying to find all the video files on all my drives - they're all in different folders.

Can anyone tell me how I can go and find all the videos on my computer?

Standard search in ten for some reason only offers me a name search. I don't know names and extensions (lots of them)...

I know that I need to find video files. All of them. All of them. And what type and name they have - let the machine itself look for them.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I know it's not the right question, but...

I'm sick of trying to find all the video files on all my drives - they're all in different folders.

Can anyone tell me how I can go and find all the videos on my computer?

Standard search in ten for some reason only offers me a name search. I don't know names and extensions (there are many different ones)...

I know that I need to find video files. Everything. Absolutely. And what type and name they are, let the machine look for them.

Start a search (any search,any name) and immediately stop the search. This will bring up a search bar where you can select the file type:


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