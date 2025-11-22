Errors, bugs, questions - page 2726
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The topic is called "Bugs, bugs, questions".
Please, create a topic where you will discuss MQL vs C#,C++, and other things related to syntax, compilers and mental workouts.
You are littering the thread and other questions and users' posts are drowning in your discussion.
They ask me where to ask a question - I send it here and the answer is: there are guys who argue for a hundred pages - I will not interfere, the rest makes no sense ...
I'd like to have a topic devoted exclusively to bugs, while users throw everything here.
.
I'd like to have a topic exclusively for bugs, otherwise everything gets dumped in here.
I second that. I've been suggesting this for a long time. Split it into two separate threads: "bugs, bugs," and "questions."
But it's all there already.
For beginners and pros alike.
It's all going here anyway.
But it's all there already.
For beginners and pros alike.
It's all there anyway.
That's because the title says "questions", so they ask questions, on any topic. Take the case that started our discussion. A person asked how to implement a certain design in a language, but his question clearly does not fall into the category of beginner questions. And the "Features..." thread discusses undocumented language features, which is also wrong. Where does he turn then?
It's easier to create a new thread. Over time, it will fade into history and no one will bother. Just like unnecessary polls.
So because the title says "questions", that's why they ask questions, on any topic. Take the case that started our discussion. A person asked how to implement a certain design in a language, but his question clearly does not fall into the category of beginner questions. And the "Features..." thread discusses undocumented language features, which is also wrong. Where does he turn then?
Seconded. I've been suggesting to put things in order for a long time. Split it into two separate topics: "Bugs, bugs" and "Questions".
Is there a "suggestions for improving the terminal?" thread? 4 or 5, whatever.
Is there a "suggestions for improving the terminal?" thread? 4 or 5, whatever.