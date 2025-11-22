Errors, bugs, questions - page 2726

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Artyom Trishkin:

The topic is called "Bugs, bugs, questions".

Please, create a topic where you will discuss MQL vs C#,C++, and other things related to syntax, compilers and mental workouts.

You are littering the thread and other questions and users' posts are drowning in your discussion.

They ask me where to ask a question - I send it here and the answer is: there are guys who argue for a hundred pages - I will not interfere, the rest makes no sense ...

I'd like to have a topic devoted exclusively to bugs, while users throw everything here.

 

.

fu

 
Koldun Zloy:

I'd like to have a topic exclusively for bugs, otherwise everything gets dumped in here.

I second that. I've been suggesting for a long time that we put things in order. Split it into two separate topics: "Bugs, bugs" and "Questions".
 
Alexey Navoykov:
I second that. I've been suggesting this for a long time. Split it into two separate threads: "bugs, bugs," and "questions."

But it's all there already.

For beginners and pros alike.

It's all going here anyway.

 
fxsaber :
Sure, but that's not my point. I know you like DEFINE
 
Artyom Trishkin:

But it's all there already.

For beginners and pros alike.

It's all there anyway.

So because the title says "questions", that's why they ask questions, on any topic. Take the case that started our discussion. A person asked how to implement a certain design in a language, but his question clearly does not fall under beginner questions. And the "Features..." thread discusses undocumented language features, which is also wrong. Where does he turn then?
 
Alexey Navoykov:
That's because the title says "questions", so they ask questions, on any topic. Take the case that started our discussion. A person asked how to implement a certain design in a language, but his question clearly does not fall into the category of beginner questions. And the "Features..." thread discusses undocumented language features, which is also wrong. Where does he turn then?

It's easier to create a new thread. Over time, it will fade into history and no one will bother. Just like unnecessary polls.

 
Alexey Navoykov:
So because the title says "questions", that's why they ask questions, on any topic. Take the case that started our discussion. A person asked how to implement a certain design in a language, but his question clearly does not fall into the category of beginner questions. And the "Features..." thread discusses undocumented language features, which is also wrong. Where does he turn then?
For example, here:
Любые вопросы от ПРОФИ к СУПЕРПРОФИ - 1.
Любые вопросы от ПРОФИ к СУПЕРПРОФИ - 1.
  • 2011.01.19
  • www.mql5.com
Из удалённого процесса управляю терминалом. Загружаю на график любой скрипт без использования DLL. Скрипты грузятся и работают...
[Deleted]  
Alexey Navoykov:
Seconded. I've been suggesting to put things in order for a long time. Split it into two separate topics: "Bugs, bugs" and "Questions".

Is there a "suggestions for improving the terminal?" thread? 4 or 5, whatever.

 
nkaretnikov:

Is there a "suggestions for improving the terminal?" thread? 4 or 5, whatever.

If you can explain why most users need your suggestion, if you can explain that there is no possibility to write a custom feature, if you can get developers interested in this suggestion, then post it where you feel comfortable.
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