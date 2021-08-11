Not copying signal
The Provider has trading symbol that is called something different on my Broker
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.14 11:44
It is related to the mapping (and the mapping is the standard feature in the Signal service).
About the mapping -
- read this post #7
and
- this thread: ("no symbol found"; forex symbols) https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Questions about following signals with different currency name
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.28 05:57
It should work with no problem:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
I contacted the broker. Their response was that they do not provide support for signals and I need to contact MQL5 directly.
They only use MT5.ECN account for MT5. They do not use a suffix or prefix for MT5. The signals I am using trades AUDNZD and my broker also uses the same AUDNZD.
The symbols are an exact match.
I do not have a problem subscribing to MQL5/MT4 signals. My broker uses a suffix = i for MT4.ECN accounts and it copies with no problem.
The problem I am having is directly related to MT5.
"... skipped as no symbol found" is related to the mapping.
mapping is the standard feature in the Signal service.
It can be for two reasons:
- more than one symbol found:
"If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol".
You can try to hide the second symbol for AUDNZD in the Market Watch; if it does not work so the only decision is to change the broker.
- Non-forex symbol:
"Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded".
There are two scripts to check it (read my previous post).
I am replying about the mapping in almost every day for more than 2 years here on the forum so it is very well-known information.
On their website they list the Forex instruments - they all have an 'i' in the end:
Thank you for your help. Yes, I read your posts regarding mapping. I have subscribed to over a dozen MT4 signals and never had a mapping problem. The very first time I tried an MT5 signal I ran into this mapping problem.
It appears from all I have read that their is no solution to the problem.
I don't fully understand the mapping sequence. If the signal provider sends a EURUSD and my broker uses the identical EURUSD, why would that be a prohibited by my broker.
The broker that is sending the signal is RoboForex-Pro and my broker is TradersWay.
Are you saying that these two brokers are using a different mapping sequence and are incompatible?
If this is a known problem with no solution why was I permitted to subscribe?
If I subscribe again using a RoboForex demo MT5 can I copy a signal from RoboForex-Pro MT5, or will I continue to have a mapping error?
Thank you. When I contacted them earlier I asked about the 'i' in the end. They explained the 'i' is used to differentiate between MT4.ECN and MT4 variable. They said MT5 does not use any suffix and only uses MT5.ECN.
That is strange. The symbols on the MT5 platform do not have an 'i'. I did a few test trades and no 'i'.
I contacted TradersWay. They said only the MT4.ECN ends with an 'i'. MT5.ECN does not use 'i'. The website showing the MT5.ECN instruments ending with an 'i' is incorrect. They did not explain the reason for the error.
I contacted TradersWay. They said only the MT4.ECN ends with an 'i'. MT5.ECN does not use 'i'. The website showing the MT5.ECN instruments ending with an 'i' is incorrect. They did not explain the reason for the error.
Did you accept all the symbols in the Market Watch?
signal copying for 'AUDNZD' is prohibited by your broker
Besides, as far as I know - some brokers do not allow to copy the signals.
My broker is TradersWay. For MT4 my broker uses a suffix of i. I have successfully subscribed to signals using my MT4 account, and the signals always copied correctly. For MT5 my broker does not use a suffix. I subscribed to a new signal that uses MT5 and I am having the following problem for all symbols.
signal provider performed deal #201988184 sell 0.01 AUDNZD at 1.04829
signal copying for 'AUDNZD' is prohibited by your broker
deal #201988184 sell 0.01 AUDNZD at 1.04829 skipped as no symbol found
Is there any solution to this problem?
Thank you.