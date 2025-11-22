Errors, bugs, questions - page 2624
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I don't often look for arrow codes, but they are incredibly hard to find in the help!
It's a table with asterisks, circles, etc.
And the search returns anything but the right one!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: HistoryTicks
fxsaber, 2020.01.09 14:43Didn't notice that the KB version is old. Unfortunately there is no way to update. The KB machine gives this Everything compiles in ME without errors.
Why in line 3:
"sign mismatch" warning?
Datetime is supposed to be an unsigned number (8 bytes like ulong). Give me an example of a negative date.
When applyingChartSetSymbolPeriod inOnInit indicator during debugging on current data there is a strange thing - in OnTick() rates_total from old TF, and arrays of timeseries from new one:
Here we see Time[x] from Daytime, andrates_total from H1, while in the debugger window the chart's TF has changed to Daytime.
When applyingChartSetSymbolPeriod inOnInit indicator during debugging on current data there is a strange thing - in OnTick() rates_total from old TF, and arrays of timeseries from new one:
Here we see Time[x] from Daytime, andrates_total from H1, with the chart's TF changed to Daytime in the debugger window.
When you change timeframe, the indicator is completely recreated. I.e., the previous indicator handle is deleted and the new one is created.
But there is one "but". The previous indicator is still present for some time.
Isn't it the reason...
When applyingChartSetSymbolPeriod inOnInit indicator during debugging on current data there is a strange thing - in OnTick() rates_total from old TF, and arrays of timeseries from new one:
Here we see Time[x] from Daytime, andrates_total from H1, with the chart's TF changed to Daytime in the debugger window.
IndicatorRelease
When timeframe changes, the indicator gets completely recreated. It means the previous indicator handle is removed and the new one is created.
But there is a "but". The previous indicator is still present for some time.
Isn't it the reason...
Yes, as I understood from my experiments, afterChartSetSymbolPeriodOnInit is completed and once (in debug mode at least) OnCalculate is executed (at this moment it is caught). I.e. it doesn't interfere with online operation.
The fact that data of different timeframes may arrive in OnCalculate is just a bug, I think.