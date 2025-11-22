Errors, bugs, questions - page 2630
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Check access to the hcc files. Check that no one is reading these files at this time.
32 - The process cannot access the file because it is being used by another process.
5 - Access is denied.
How much free disk space do you have?
What is the terminal limit on the maximum number of bars on the chart?
Thank you for your answer.
Happened only once, then I described above that the problem is only with D1 and W1 other TFs are functioning fine.
But this is most likely because the 2019 hcc file cannot be loaded (because MASHKA 100 is being used) No, I changed periods, all the same
Tried again, displaying the data on the dashboard for clarity.
Counted everything except W1 - and that's it. It hangs. (does not depend on Expert Advisor, I checked)
It is hanging at the moment of CopyBuffer - although if the data is not available EA simply receives 0 and continues working, but in the current case - it just does not react to chart events and does not print anything to the log. There are no cycles.
Then, just reboot terminal and everything is ok:
Everything. ! This pair is flooded with history.
After reloading the terminal all pairs, for which I gathered history - work without freezes.
If I change the period in all indicators to 1 or 2 (2 weeks), then everything is OK on a new pair.
As soon as the period reaches the previous year's history, that's it. It hangs for ever again - I have reloaded the terminal, everything is OK.
If I stop the Expert Advisor (unload it from the chart), it hangs and logs all the prints that are hanging after the CopyBuffer.
I.e. code: and Print that hung.
In the tester, in any case it works fine and fast:
Although the number of files is the same:
this is in real life:
This is in the tester
This error didn't happen in 2019, at least at the end of 2019.
Deleted all history - put on new EURUSD pair - no history - ran EA, it started loading data - hung up - history downloaded all the way back to 1999 - EA hung up - all ok.
This probably happens with pairs for which there is no history beyond 2019.... But the Expert Advisor tries to run the CopyBuffer indicator with a period, which is further than the history. Therefore, it hangs.
Although it's strange that after a while - and restarting the terminal, everything hangs up.
Thoughts aloud....
Thank you for your reply.
Happened only once, then I described above that the problem is only with D1 and W1 other TFs are functioning fine.
But this is most likely because the 2019 hcc file cannot be loaded (because MASHKA 100 is being used) No, I changed periods, all the same
I wrote about this a year ago, but no one took it into account ... Here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/291786
I wrote about it a year ago, but no one took it into account ... Here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/291786
Good afternoon, can you tell me how to start a blog here? I only have buttons, publish an article or start a forum topic!
The green button on the right is "Add new post"
is it normal that the pairs on the MQ server have SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE and SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL both zero? how to calculate the maximum possible lot without them?
This is for exchange traded instruments. Use OrderCalcMargin
There's a green "Add new post" button on the right
What if there isn't one?
The picture doesn't load here, so I uploaded it to the hoster - ***
What if there isn't one?
The picture doesn't load here, so I uploaded it to a hosting service - ***.
Third party links are removed. You don't have permission to put a picture in the text of a post yet, you can only attach a picture so far.
First create a new post, then attach the file