Different timeframe values in execution and debug
damn I forgot
Here is my current version
Here is my current version
I myself am still a bit confused about the settings of the input parameter of an EA, the debugger, strategy tester ...
The input parameters like yours:
are set in the Strategy Tester tab Input (no matter what is written in the EA):
That is why I often define parameters I am working on in OnInit() so that they are set by recompilation.
The timeframe and Symbol is taken from Editor -> Tools -> Options -> Debugger:
If the user chooses another timeframe than _Period you need to set the chart properties acc. to this in Oninit() but I don't know how the debugger and the Stra.-Tester are dealing with this.
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Good morning
I have a problem that doesn't help me write my code.
Here is a test code which reproduces the problem on my side
it will just display in Comment() the choice of user
and display the current outstanding value selected on the terminal
It works well, no problem at this level. The result is on the terminal is code compliant.
What concerns me is when I am in test mode with the breakpoints to see the values in the debug.
Put a breakpoint right on the string below the input and look at the value
One might expect to see in debug Period_D1
Knowing that in addition, the inputs are considered as constants.
well at home, whatever I can put in the input, I don't have D1, and if I have D1 and to test, I put something else, well the value in debug will remain in D1
Why does the value in test mode not take the value given in the input?
This strange behavior is not related to the test parameter selection.
Here is the code so you can test