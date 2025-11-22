Errors, bugs, questions - page 2626
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Please explain this behaviour of the tester.
I'm trying to run the Expert Advisor on EURUSD D1 with a full pumped history for a period from the beginning of the year, i.e. 2020.01.01 (I tried 2020.01.02 as the first trading day too), I get 260 bars of history at start!
If I start from 2019.12.31 (the previous bar) - I get 518 bars of history!
Why different values? Why are they so low?
It is clear that we can do different tambourine tricks like special parameters to skip/accumulate some dates/periods, but I would like to clarify the behavior of the tester, not the workaround maneuvers.
If you start from any date in 2019, the story will start at the beginning of 2018
If you want more daily bars at the start of testing, then test on a monthly basis - 100 months of history will be provided
It seems to me that there is a problem with PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(i)), at least I don't understand why it works this way and not the other way (like in mt4)
In MT4 there is no position selection by symbol, so the comparison is irrelevant.
PositinoSelect("EURUSD") cannot know which EURUSD position you want to select.
In MT4 there is no position selection by symbol, so the comparison is irrelevant.
PositinoSelect("EURUSD") cannot know which EURUSD position you want to select.
It is logical. Thanks. Missed ))))
It doesn't know which position to select.
Would like to....
If you start from any date in 2019, the story will start from the beginning of 2018
If you want more daily bars at the beginning of testing, then test it on a monthly timeframe - it will provide 100 months of history
This is illogical and inconvenient. Why not make an equal bar margin (number) regardless of timeframe? Even better to have this parameter in the settings (similar to how we set the number of bars on online charts).
If the user needs D1 by strategy, how can he switch to monthly bars? With this logic we have to generate timeframe bars within EAs manually. Of course, this can be done, but it is wrong to force MQL programs to perform platform tasks.
This is illogical and inconvenient. Why not make an equal margin of bars (number) regardless of timeframe?
Not everyone needs 1000 D1 bars before starting a test. And loading M1 history with appropriate depth + recalculating all TFs for 1000 days is a lot of resources.
Better yet, have this parameter in the settings (similar to how we set the number of bars in online charts).
And here I strongly agree.
Why do I have this problem? Is it my ISP's fault?
Now I'm logged in from my VPS
Why do I have this problem? Is it my provider's fault?
I'm on my VPS now.
2298/2300 Bild.
Some kind of glitch with change from account and external EA variables.
I start EA on a chart, any string
After I change the account - I run the EA on a chart again and all the string variables are empty.
Reloading the terminal is OK. Sometimes it does not work the first time.
Reset does not help.
Error when changing account with different character names.: Bild 2300
Assume:
There is an account with all symbols without a suffix ! e.g. EURUSD
I have installed Expert, everything is OK:
everything works.
Then we change the account without such symbols, but with another one with the suffix !
No chart is loaded, Expert Advisor is not initialized. OK
I.e. EA does not show life. OK! There is no chart!
We change the chart to another one (drag and drop the symbol in the window) The chart is built, but EA does not call the OnInit() function
Even OnTick does not work after these actions. I.e. the EA is dead, although it shows it is there!
I checked it using MACD Sample - the same thing.