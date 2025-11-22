Errors, bugs, questions - page 2619
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Exactly the tool.
The F5 button on the chart, selecting "Refresh" from the chart context menu does the same thing as ChartSetSymbolPeriod(NULL,0,0). Namely updating of price data.
After reply from server all caches of periods of this very tool will be rebuilt forcibly. The more caches, the longer rebuild (interface, by the way, does not freeze).
Press F5 and time the Calc line in the Expert Advisor log
The F5 button and Refresh context menu item works differently: F5 does nothing visually, Refresh suspends the terminal in the same way.
When a response is received from the server, all caches of periods of this very tool are forcibly rebuilt. The more caches, the longer it takes to rebuild (the interface is not frozen, by the way).
Then this is a very tough refresh. In MQL we need some easier way to update one single indicator, without handicapping quotes and caches.
The F5 button and Refresh context menu item work differently: F5 visually does nothing, Refresh suspends the terminal in the same way.
Yes, exactly. In MT5 pressing F5 does not refresh data (unlike MT4)
Refresh suspends the terminal? To the state "(no response)"? You can't even change tabs?
Yes, that's right. In MT5 pressing F5 does not cause data update (unlike MT4)
Refresh suspends the terminal? To the state of "(not responding)"? You can't even change tabs?
No "suspension" is soft, everything works, only the updated chart is "thinking" and the CPU is 100%.
PS. Managed to figure out that it's all about the "Unlimited" number of bars setting. Set it to 1 million and now the refresh delay is 1 second. I suppose if you set it to a few thousand, it won't be noticeable.
But this just confirms the need for a light refresh - in fact you only need to generate a fake tick to trigger OnCalculate.
No 'suspension' is soft, everything works, only the updated chart 'thinks' and the CPU is 100%.
PS. Managed to figure out that it's all about setting "Unlimited" number of bars. Set it to 1 million and now the refresh delay is 1 second. I suppose if you set it to a few thousand, it won't be noticeable.
But this just confirms the need for a light refresh - in fact only a fake tick generation is needed to trigger OnCalculate.
Already been asked more than 6 months ago.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2007 platform: economic calendar, MQL5 programs as services
Alain Verleyen, 2019.05.09 15:59
1° Good, but could you please update the documentation.
2 ° I would like to update (call OnCalculate) ONLY on the current indicator. Is this possible ? I need the service to send a custom event to 1 indicator and this indicator should update. If this is currently not possible, can you add a way to do this ?
I can update the calculation myself, but then: a. I have to collect OHLC data with CopyXXX functions (instead of being provided by OnCalculate) and b. 'prev_calculated' is not set correctly.
If during optimisation a user parameter gives the same negative number, the graph window shows zeros instead of these negative numbers... If you change its height, everything is correct.
Correcting
I can't understand why this happens:
there are no time checks or anything like that in the code - the same formulas for all the bars.
At first I thought that the accuracy is lacking - no, it's not...
If the indicator is made with non-serial close, then on the contrary, the most recent values are wrong, the older ones are correct.
The picture shows two versions, one on top of the other:
In the new version instead of the bar index we pass the shift relative to the beginning of the calculation. but in general, double, should be more than enough for such orders of magnitude. no?
I don't know if it's a bug or not, but when publishing a new version of an EA it's impossible to change its price.
The site does not give any warnings.
There is a warning that it will not be possible to change the price in the next 24 hours.
I uploaded a new version of the EA, saved it, then tried to change the price, received a message about 24 hours, clicked save and apply and nothing was saved.
Did it from two browsers.