Errors, bugs, questions - page 2627

New comment
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Not everyone needs 1000 D1 bars before starting a test. And downloading M1 history of appropriate depth + recalculating all TFs over 1000 days is a lot of resources.

The history _already_ downloaded and calculated. It does not cost anything to download 1000 bars. But I do not need so much. There's never been much of a hitch with downloading and counting bars for a decade - it takes a few seconds to do so. No problem with memory by today's standards either, even considering I have a computer many years old ;-).

I find the behaviour when the length of the history changes depending on the date within a year - it's a bug, imho.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

The story is _already_ downloaded and calculated.

It's a private case.

The more general case is that a thousand users press a button and 4 years' worth of minutes start being pumped out.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

It's a private case.

And the more general case of a thousand users hitting a button and starting pumping out minutes over 4 years.

Well, I wrote above that on my below average hardware and lower ISP rate it takes less than a minute to do this - it's not a problem. In MT5 the user is accustomed to downloading data automatically.

 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Any questions from newbies on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes".
 
Enlighten about 3D mapping of optimization results. If there are more parameters than 2, then "extra" 3+ parameters give multiple values of optimization results for each cell with X;Y coordinates, where X and Y are selected parameters by axes. What value is displayed on the volumetric figure (maximum, minimum, average)? I didn't find the answer in the documentation- maybe I missed it.
Оптимизация стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Оптимизация стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Тестер стратегий позволяет тестировать и оптимизировать торговые стратегии (советники) перед началом использования их в реальной торговле. При тестировании советника происходит его однократная прогонка с начальными параметрами на исторических данных. При оптимизации торговая стратегия прогоняется несколько раз с различным набором параметров...
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Enlighten about 3D mapping of optimization results. If there are more parameters than 2, then "extra" 3+ parameters give multiple values of optimization results for each cell with X;Y coordinates, where X and Y are selected parameters by axes. What value is displayed on the volumetric figure (maximum, minimum, average)? I didn't find the answer in the documentation- maybe I missed it.

Maximum, as far as I'm concerned.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Vladislav Andruschenko, 2020.01.23 08:14

2298/2300 Bild.


Some kind of a glitch with the change of the account and external variables of the EA.

I start EA on a chart, any string

When I change the account - I start the EA on a chart again and all the string variables are empty.



I have to reboot terminal and it is Ok. Sometimes it does not work the first time.


Reset does not help.





Also, the same glitch appears and just for fun:

opened any Expert Advisor,

I just open Expert Advisor and add new string:

input string test="testtesttesttesttesttesttesttest";//testtesttesttesttesttesttesttesttesttesttest


All.

I start it on the chart - value of this string is absent!

For Expert Advisors, which use variables String - it's death .....






but if you remove the explanation of this parameter:

input string test="testtesttesttesttesttesttesttest";

then everything is ok.



But, after re-installing it on the chart, the values disappear again:?



Dear Administration @MetaQuotes. Is it going to be like this now? Or is it a bug?



2304 same thing.

2280 everything is fine.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
I run it on the graph - the value of this line is not there!

Similar problem.

  1. There is nothing on the chart.
  2. I compile by F7.
  3. Run in Terminal - empty input-string values.
  4. Running it from ME by F5 - input-string values are there.
 
fxsaber:

Similar problem.

  1. There is nothing on the chart.
  2. Compiling by F7.
  3. Running in Terminal - empty input-string values.
  4. Running from ME by F5 - input-string values are there.

Recompiling sometimes helps if terminal is disabled. Did not test debug.
 
Hello, trying to speed up testing with TestorStop() function in Opticket by stopping individual testing if EA reaches unacceptable values. As a result, some runs are faster than others and one of the testing agents finishes first (I read somewhere that if a testing agent is idle for some time, it shuts down) - when all the remaining agents finish, tasks are not sent to the first agent. And so test agents drop out one by one, until only one agent remains - in this case we can't talk about speed. I.e. the speed can be increased, but the technical errors of implementation of distributed computing do not allow for it. If I run TestorStop() on OnInit(), for example, to optimize 2 parameters, one of which should be greater than the other, during the first run the speed increases too, but later test agents stop doing tasks, although the counter of sent tasks increases with a high speed, while the counter of tasks solved by agent stays idle. Maybe someone knows how to bypass this - the topic is interesting, the speed of testing by discarding unnecessary results in 10 times greater than normal testing, in addition zeroing unnecessary results in OnTest() can steer the genetic algorithm in the right direction for us!
1...262026212622262326242625262626272628262926302631263226332634...3193
New comment