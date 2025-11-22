Errors, bugs, questions - page 2627
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Not everyone needs 1000 D1 bars before starting a test. And downloading M1 history of appropriate depth + recalculating all TFs over 1000 days is a lot of resources.
The history _already_ downloaded and calculated. It does not cost anything to download 1000 bars. But I do not need so much. There's never been much of a hitch with downloading and counting bars for a decade - it takes a few seconds to do so. No problem with memory by today's standards either, even considering I have a computer many years old ;-).
I find the behaviour when the length of the history changes depending on the date within a year - it's a bug, imho.
The story is _already_ downloaded and calculated.
It's a private case.
The more general case is that a thousand users press a button and 4 years' worth of minutes start being pumped out.
It's a private case.
And the more general case of a thousand users hitting a button and starting pumping out minutes over 4 years.
Well, I wrote above that on my below average hardware and lower ISP rate it takes less than a minute to do this - it's not a problem. In MT5 the user is accustomed to downloading data automatically.
Enlighten about 3D mapping of optimization results. If there are more parameters than 2, then "extra" 3+ parameters give multiple values of optimization results for each cell with X;Y coordinates, where X and Y are selected parameters by axes. What value is displayed on the volumetric figure (maximum, minimum, average)? I didn't find the answer in the documentation- maybe I missed it.
Maximum, as far as I'm concerned.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Vladislav Andruschenko, 2020.01.23 08:14
2298/2300 Bild.
Some kind of a glitch with the change of the account and external variables of the EA.
I start EA on a chart, any string
When I change the account - I start the EA on a chart again and all the string variables are empty.
I have to reboot terminal and it is Ok. Sometimes it does not work the first time.
Reset does not help.
Also, the same glitch appears and just for fun:
opened any Expert Advisor,
I just open Expert Advisor and add new string:
All.
I start it on the chart - value of this string is absent!
For Expert Advisors, which use variables String - it's death .....
but if you remove the explanation of this parameter:
then everything is ok.
But, after re-installing it on the chart, the values disappear again:?
Dear Administration @MetaQuotes. Is it going to be like this now? Or is it a bug?
2304 same thing.2280 everything is fine.
Similar problem.
Similar problem.