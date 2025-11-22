Errors, bugs, questions - page 1309
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Trying to access the site from my mobile, it says connection error, failed to establish a secure connection, everything was fine until the day before yesterday, no access yesterday,
Android phillips W336
What browser do you use? Please attach a screenshot.
The Explorer, I wish I knew how to take a screenshot.
Pressing the Power button (on/off) and volume rocker "-" at the same time
Other sites are available all in order
Other sites are available all fine
Trying to reproduce the problem, thanks.
In the Chrome browser(Version 42.0.2311.152 m) from the PC too HTTPS is blacked out, the encryption protocol is obsolete.
Everything is fine in Firefox so far though.
In the Chrome browser(Version 42.0.2311.152 m) from the PC HTTPS is also crossed out, the encryption protocol is obsolete.
Everything is fine in firefox for now though.
The display will be fixed in a month (approx.):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What's wrong with mql5.com certificate?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2015.04.17 06:24
Scolded because of SHA-1 signature method, which has been declared potentially vulnerable.
We'll update the certificates in a few months, after releasing terminal updates and waiting for mass updates.
One agent's log for 11 May. He didn't write any more logs. It's hanging.
With logs in the SD?
With the logs in the SD?