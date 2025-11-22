Errors, bugs, questions - page 1309

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Ivan Vagin:

Trying to access the site from my mobile, it says connection error, failed to establish a secure connection, everything was fine until the day before yesterday, no access yesterday,

Android phillips W336

What is your browser? Please attach a screenshot.
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Alexander:
What browser do you use? Please attach a screenshot.
It's an Explorer, I wish I knew how to take a screenshot.
 
Ivan Vagin:
The Explorer, I wish I knew how to take a screenshot.
Pressing the Power button (on/off) and the volume knob "-" at the same time
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Karputov Vladimir:
Pressing the Power button (on/off) and volume rocker "-" at the same time

Other sites are available all in order

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Ivan Vagin:

Other sites are available all fine

Trying to reproduce the problem, thanks.
 
murad:
Trying to reproduce the problem, thanks.

In the Chrome browser(Version 42.0.2311.152 m) from the PC too HTTPS is blacked out, the encryption protocol is obsolete.

Everything is fine in Firefox so far though.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

In the Chrome browser(Version 42.0.2311.152 m) from the PC HTTPS is also crossed out, the encryption protocol is obsolete.

Everything is fine in firefox for now though.

The display will be fixed in a month (approx.):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What's wrong with mql5.com certificate?

Renat Fatkhullin, 2015.04.17 06:24

Scolded because of SHA-1 signature method, which has been declared potentially vulnerable.

We'll update the certificates in a few months, after releasing terminal updates and waiting for mass updates.


[Deleted]  
mt4 android updated, trading level lines disappeared, lot volume and direction inscriptions are visible but the line is not visible or is white on a white background

  
DR      3       19:49:51.999    Network previous connect context not freed
RJ      2       19:49:51.999    xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx cannot accept connect, agent is busy
LR      3       19:51:46.477    Network previous connect context not freed
JK      2       19:51:46.477    xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx cannot accept connect, agent is busy

One agent's log for 11 May. He didn't write any more logs. It's hanging.

With logs in the SD?

 
Dmitriy Parfenovich:

With the logs in the SD?

Yes
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