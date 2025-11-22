Errors, bugs, questions - page 2629
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I don't know if the average or median value would be better. We are looking for the maximum, I think.
But if there was a filter in the results table that affected the plotting as well, you could see any "slice".
The point is that this is not an unconditional maximum for the specified combination of a pair of parameters, but a particular maximum. If in addition to this maximum in the same slice most of the tests fail, the value of such a maximum is questionable. How best to display multivariate data is an open question (I need to look at software with similar purpose), but at least I would like to see a note in the documentation.
Please help me to place an EA in KB. I am getting this error.
Everything is in place.
There was a similar error. As far as I remember, in my case it was related to the fact that the main file was not placed in the root folder of the respective program type. Looks like it's allowed to post EAs only in MQL5/Experts folder (if you take EAs).
There was a similar error. As far as I remember, in my case it was related to the fact that the main file was not placed in the root folder of the respective program type. It seems that EAs are allowed to be placed only in MQL5/Experts folder (if you take EAs).
I wrote MQL5\Experts manually - it did not work. When I selected "default", it worked.
I prescribed MQL5\Experts manually - it didn't work. When I chose "default", it worked.
Of course, I meant "default", I just mentioned "default" of Expert Advisors on the local computer to make it clear what I meant.
There's a cool feature on the forum, when you create a topic - after you create it, you get additional links for similar queries :-)
So as not to create a bunch of similar topics.
There's a cool feature on the forum, when you create a topic - after you create it, you get additional links for similar queries :-)
So they don't create a bunch of similar topics.
I agree that it's a nice feature. However, it doesn't preclude creating a "group of topics of the same type", as you need to create a new topic to get links.
It would be even better to offer these links to the user when they click "Add", and not to create a topic at all if they have found an answer.
I agree that this is a good feature. However, it doesn't preclude creating a "group of topics of the same type", as you have to create a new topic to get links.
It would be even better to offer these links to the user when they click "Add", and not to create a topic at all if they have found an answer.
Found such a nuisance. Build 2305
History:
EA reads data from 8 indicators and 8 TFs (including D1 and W1).
It displays the data in a table.
If I work with a currency pair, which I have been working with for a long time, everything is good.
If I load a currency pair, with which I don't work, then I get an error:
The Expert Advisor tries to get signals from D1, for example, but hangs on CopyBuffer
I tried to catch an error but the Expert Advisor log is empty - it hangs and does not show anything in the log.
But I opened terminal logs and found this error:
If I disable getting signals on D1 and W1, everything is normal.
I looked into the history folder and saw only file2020.hcc.
There are no other files and Cache.
I tried this script:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/timeseries_access
It hangs on W1.
Did a simple expert test:
Order of error search:
Always the same: It copies one bar and exits from the function.
If you restart the terminal after that. It's ALL OK!!!
ok...
No it's not OK, I start a pair I'm not using and it's slowing down again.
It's clear that the terminal is requesting to download the history.
But the CopyBuffer function hangs, i.e. everything hangs until all the history is loaded.
The glitches occur only on D1 and W1.
On other timeframes all is OK.
If I wait a long time, when I set the Expert Advisor once again I see slowness again. But if I reload the terminal there will be no more slows on this pair.
Most probably because Mashka has 100 timeframes and there are only a few weeks for 2020. But why does not it load 2019 on the fly?
Even though it is written that:
When requesting data from the indicator, if the requested timeseries is not yet built or needs to be downloaded from the server, the function willimmediately return -1, but the download/build process itself will be initiated.
When requesting data from the Expert Advisor or a script, the loading from the server will be initiated, if the terminal does not have these data locally, or the building of the required timeseries will begin, if the data can be built from the local history, but they are not ready yet. The function will return the amount of data that is ready when the timeout expires.
Found such a nuisance. Build 2305.
Check access to hcc files. Check that no one is reading these files at this time.
32 - The process cannot access the file because it is being used by another process.
5 - Access is denied.
How much free disk space do you have?
What is the limit on the maximum number of bars on the chart in the terminal?