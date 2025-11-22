Errors, bugs, questions - page 2618
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Example code, please and describe the trading environment please. Describe it so that it can be reproduced.
Somewhere I messed up myself, clean call is not glitchy
Please check/confirm/verify the situation that trying to refresh the chart via the recommended ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0, NULL, 0); method hangs the terminal for a few seconds (mine is ~15). Attached is a simplified indicator for reproduction.
The following was required (it worked fine before): there is a vertical line(object) in indicator and after user moves it the indicator rebuilds with new value of Offset parameter taken from the line position.
The indicator itself is primitive: it displays the quote as it is (with default parameters) in a sub-window. It is calculated instantly.
To solve the problem it is enough to put the indicator on the chart and move the vertical yellow line back a few bars.
Messages are shown in the log:
- "Drag" instantly on the fact.
- "Calc" after tens of seconds - it is displayed at each OnCalculate.
During "hang" the terminal loads CPU core 100%. After this hang, the indicator is finally displayed with a new offset. But the whole point was to promptly display the indicator for new settings - as soon as user moves the line.
What is the problem? How to fix it?
Thanks in advance.
Cannot be reproduced. Build 2280.
2019.12.15 13:01:52.303 FMA (EURUSD,M30) Drag 21
2019.12.15 13:01:52.429 FMA (EURUSD,M30) Calc 21 0 3579
Cannot be reproduced. Build 2280.
2019.12.15 13:01:52.303 FMA (EURUSD,M30) Drag 21
2019.12.15 13:01:52.429 FMA (EURUSD,M30) Calc 21 0 3579
Thank you. I have this: build 1940 - no problem, build 2190 - hangs. Bild 2280 according to reviews - cheesy.
Thank you. I have this: build 1940 - no problem, build 2190 - hangs. Bild 2280 is said to be raw.
It's not clear in the translation, what does it mean?
I have only tested 1 open chart on EURUSD, maybe you have more?
A bit strange quotes))
These are ticks from Metakvot.
Generated ticks do not show this.
Please check/confirm/verify the situation that trying to refresh the chart via the recommended ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0, NULL, 0); method hangs the terminal for a few seconds (mine is ~15). Attached is a simplified indicator for reproduction.
The following was required (it worked fine before): there is a vertical line(object) in indicator and after user moves it the indicator rebuilds with new value of Offset parameter taken from the line position.
The indicator itself is primitive: it displays the quote as it is (with default parameters) in a sub-window. It is calculated instantly.
To solve the problem it is enough to put the indicator on the chart and move the vertical yellow line back a few bars.
Messages are shown in the log:
- "Drag" instantly on the fact.
- "Calc" after tens of seconds - it is displayed at each OnCalculate.
During "hang" the terminal loads CPU core 100%. After this hang, the indicator is finally displayed with a new offset. But the whole point was to promptly display the indicator for new settings - as soon as the user moves the line.
What is the problem? How to fix it?
Thanks in advance.
How many charts of the same symbol are open?
How many bars on these charts.
Are there experts/indicators/scripts that access data from the same tool
I don't want to offend anyone.
When designing a user interface, it is a good rule of thumb to preserve user settings. As a rule, programmers do not pay attention to such "trifles" when dealing with "global" tasks. But you just have to write a couple of lines of code.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2613#comment_14153742
How many charts of the same instrument are open?
How many bars on those charts.
Are there experts/indicators/scripts that access the data of the same instrument
Is it an instrument or a timeframe pair?
I open a EURUSD D1 chart of 12000 bars. There is nothing else on this timeframe symbol. But there are also EURUSD M1, M5 and H1 charts. There is no bar restriction. Particularly on M1 - 7 bars (MQ Demo). There was one Expert Advisor and a couple of indicators. I have removed all of them now. I even closed all other charts (I have left only EURUSD D1). But the problem remains.
It's not clear in translation, what does it mean?
I've only tested 1 open chart on EURUSD, maybe you have more?
It's meant "a bit buggy, according to reviews".
Is it an instrument, or a timeframe instrument pair?
I open a EURUSD D1 chart of 12000 bars. There is nothing else on this timeframe symbol. But there are also EURUSD M1, M5 and H1 charts. There is no bar restriction. Particularly on M1 - 7 bars (MQ Demo). There was one Expert Advisor and a couple of indicators. I have removed all of them now. I even closed all other charts (I have left only EURUSD D1). But the problem remains.
It is the tool.
Button F5 on the chart and selecting Update from the context menu of the chart do the same thing as ChartSetSymbolPeriod(NULL,0,0). Namely updating of price data.
After receiving server's reply, all caches of periods of this very symbol are forcibly rebuilt. The more caches, the longer rebuild (interface, by the way, does not freeze).
Press F5 and time out until the Calc line appears in the Expert log