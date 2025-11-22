Errors, bugs, questions - page 2628
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Hello, trying to speed up testing with TestorStop() function in OpTicket by stopping individual testing if EA reaches unacceptable values. As a result I got some runs faster than others and one of the agents finishes first (somewhere i read that if I leave a testing agent idle for some time it gets turned off) - when all other agents have finished first agent receives no tasks. And so test agents drop out one by one, until only one agent remains - in this case we can't talk about speed. I.e. the speed can be increased, but the technical errors of implementation of distributed computing do not allow for it. If we runTestorStop() on OnInit(), for example, to optimize 2 parameters, one of which should be greater than the other, during the first run the speed increases too, but after that test agents stop doing tasks, although the counter of sent tasks increase with a great speed, while the counter of solved tasks remains idle. Maybe someone knows how to bypass this - the topic is interesting, the speed of testing by discarding unnecessary results in 10 times greater than normal testing, in addition, zeroing unnecessary results in OnTest() can steer the genetic algorithm in the right direction for us!
If you provide a replay, they will deal with the problem.
If you provide a replay, they will deal with the problem.
3 agents dropped out of testing after the first run
I only work with Local Agents myself, so I can't say for sure.
Send the source code to the developers for reproduction.
...
I run it on the graph - there is no value for this line!
...Dear Administration @MetaQuotes. Is it going to be like this now? Or is it a bug?
2304 same thing.2280 everything is fine.
Thank you for your message.
It's a bug, it's fixed, we'll release an update shortly.
Restarting the terminal helps, but only for the first run of the MQL program, all subsequent runs of this program (on the same or another chart) result in an error with the string and float types.
Maximum, as far as I'm concerned.
Yes, that's right, I've checked. that's why it's not always convenient. Ideally build the surface by some hand-selected section or by specifying a function to define it, e.g. by mode or MO values.
Compiler bug:
That said, it's OK like this:
One more thing. This bug is not present in mql4.
Yes, that's right, I've checked. that's why it's not always convenient. Ideally, plot the surface by some hand-selected cross section or by specifying a function to determine it, e.g. by mode or MO values.
I don't know if it would be better if the mean or median value was displayed. We are looking for the maximum, I think.
But if there was a filter in the results table that also influenced the plotting, you could see any "slice".
Everything is in place.
Is this post about moderation a rudiment?
Thanks for the message.
It's a bug, it's fixed, we'll be releasing an update shortly.
Restarting the terminal helps, but only for the first run of the MQL program, all subsequent runs of this program (on the same or another chart) result in an error with the string and float types.
Thank you
2305 - everything works.
I don't know if the average or median value would be better. We are looking for the maximum, I think.
But if there was a filter in the results table which also influenced the plotting, you could see any "slice".
Regarding the two specific parameters - the maximum is just an outlier, often having no statistical significance.
Filters yes, I agree, that's roughly what I meant.