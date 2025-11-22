Errors, bugs, questions - page 2518

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Can we add sorting by number of votes in the kodobase?

Sorting by "best" is not clear at all how they are sorted and from when they became best

 

I tried to form an array of time[] minute bars by ticks and compare it with the original one.
I tried it on different brokers.
The results are not ideal.
For example, on broker "1" since JANUARY 2018, all bars match, but if I take previous years, there are a lot of "broken" bars.
With broker "2" everything is OK.
With MQ-Demo server also a lot of "broken" bars.

Whose fault is it? The broker? Why do the ticks not match the bars?

2019.07.23 01:09:26.463 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     ******************
2019.07.23 01:09:28.217 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     Время на загрузку 12478031 тиков = 1.635 секунд
2019.07.23 01:09:28.217 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     Время на формирование time[207157] = 119505 микросекунд
2019.07.23 01:09:28.224 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     сформировано бар с 2019.01.02 06:00 - 207157
2019.07.23 01:09:28.225 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     реальных баров - 207155
2019.07.23 01:09:28.226 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     тики есть, бара нет. бар = 190841  2019.07.08 00:05:00  2019.07.08 00:02:00
2019.07.23 01:09:28.226 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     тики есть, бара нет. бар = 190841  2019.07.08 00:05:00  2019.07.08 00:03:00
2019.07.23 01:09:28.226 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     тики есть, бара нет. бар = 190841  2019.07.08 00:05:00  2019.07.08 00:04:00
2019.07.23 01:09:28.226 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     бар есть, тиков нет. бар = 190885  2019.07.08 00:49:00  2019.07.08 00:50:00
2019.07.23 01:09:28.226 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     ******************

2019.07.23 01:11:21.408 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     ******************
2019.07.23 01:11:27.924 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     Время на загрузку 39202241 тиков = 5.648 секунд
2019.07.23 01:11:27.924 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     Время на формирование time[578497] = 867958 микросекунд
2019.07.23 01:11:27.929 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     сформировано бар с 2018.01.02 00:01 - 578497
2019.07.23 01:11:27.931 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     реальных баров - 578497
2019.07.23 01:11:27.932 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     Массивы равны
2019.07.23 01:11:27.932 TestTicksVsBars (EURUSD,M1)     ******************
Remember to put unlimited bar in the window for a proper test.
Files:
TestTicksVsBars.mq5  7 kb
 

What has been going on with the tester for several builds in a row?

Why, after stopping debugging on historical data, there is no possibility to edit EA parameters,

and you can't start debugging again until you close the visual tester window.

[Deleted]  

Dear friends, why not add a tiny feature to the optimiser? Something like this:


 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Questions from MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4 beginners".
[Deleted]  

Also. What is the correct way to check the delay when setting the Trade Mode?

Yesterday I set a delay of 50 ms. But TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_PING_LAST) generates 0. What is wrong?

 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Questions from MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4 beginners".
 
On MT4 this script
double Margin( const string Symb )
{
  const string Major = StringSubstr(Symb, 0, 3) + AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
  
  return(MathCeil(MarketInfo(Symb, MODE_MARGINREQUIRED) / (SymbolInfoInteger(Major, SYMBOL_VISIBLE) ? SymbolInfoDouble(Major, SYMBOL_ASK) : 1)));
}

void OnStart()
{
  for (int i = SymbolsTotal(true) - 1; i >= 0; i--)
  {
    const string Name = SymbolName(i, true);
    
    Print(Name + " = "+ (string)Margin(Name));
  }
}
In debug mode it hangs the terminal. Is it playing?
 
There's only one Agent enabled. 200 jobs in a full sweep.
2019.07.24 20:35:37.739 Core 1  pass 191 returned result 1361.80 in 0:00:00.111
2019.07.24 20:35:37.739 Core 1  pass 192 returned result 1364.83 in 0:00:00.110
2019.07.24 20:35:37.739 Core 1  pass 193 returned result 1367.97 in 0:00:00.127
2019.07.24 20:35:37.739 Core 1  pass 194 returned result 1371.00 in 0:00:00.117
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Tester  pass 195 not processed and added to task queue
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Tester  pass 196 not processed and added to task queue
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Tester  pass 197 not processed and added to task queue
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Tester  pass 198 not processed and added to task queue
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Tester  pass 199 not processed and added to task queue
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Core 1  pass 195 returned result 1373.83 in 0:00:00.165
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Core 1  pass 196 returned result 1376.71 in 0:00:00.209
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Core 1  pass 197 returned result 1379.64 in 0:00:00.199
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Core 1  pass 198 returned result 1382.55 in 0:00:00.144
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Core 1  pass 199 returned result 1385.43 in 0:00:00.156
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Core 1  pass 195 (batch of 5 tasks) started
2019.07.24 20:35:38.615 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 200

The full logs show this. Why did this occur?

[Deleted]  

How many times have I asked a question and there has been silence...

Either

  1. The question is one that no one has an answer to because the question itself is "stupid"...
  2. No answer because there is nothing to say on the merits of the question. For the question is confusing...
  3. Replying to this individual is beneath one's dignity...
Just pick the right number and I'll know whether to ask more questions or not .....................
1...251125122513251425152516251725182519252025212522252325242525...3193
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