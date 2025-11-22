Errors, bugs, questions - page 2518
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Can we add sorting by number of votes in the kodobase?
Sorting by "best" is not clear at all how they are sorted and from when they became best
I tried to form an array of time[] minute bars by ticks and compare it with the original one.
I tried it on different brokers.
The results are not ideal.
For example, on broker "1" since JANUARY 2018, all bars match, but if I take previous years, there are a lot of "broken" bars.
With broker "2" everything is OK.
With MQ-Demo server also a lot of "broken" bars.
Whose fault is it? The broker? Why do the ticks not match the bars?Remember to put unlimited bar in the window for a proper test.
What has been going on with the tester for several builds in a row?
Why, after stopping debugging on historical data, there is no possibility to edit EA parameters,
and you can't start debugging again until you close the visual tester window.
Dear friends, why not add a tiny feature to the optimiser? Something like this:
Also. What is the correct way to check the delay when setting the Trade Mode?
Yesterday I set a delay of 50 ms. But TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_PING_LAST) generates 0. What is wrong?
The full logs show this. Why did this occur?
How many times have I asked a question and there has been silence...
Either