Errors, bugs, questions - page 2515

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Can I publish an EA in Market if I put someone else's indicator into it that I bought (or got for free) in Market?
 
fxsaber:
Can I publish an EA in Market if I put someone else's indicator into it that I bought (or got for free) in Market?

Probably, no. After all, the indicator will be tied to your computer.

 
fxsaber:
Can I publish an EA in Market if I put someone else's indicator, which I bought (or got for free) in Market, into it?
You can not. It will not work.
 
Can I publish in the Market an Expert Advisor, an indicator or a library, in compilation of which a library, purchased or downloaded for free in the Market, was used?
If not, what is the point of publishing and buying libraries without code?
I think it's fair to be able to use libraries bought in the Market to publish indicators and EAs in the Market. Except for libraries, because there will be an opportunity to resell other people's libraries.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Is it possible to publish in the Market an Expert Advisor, an indicator or a library compiled using a library purchased or downloaded for free from the Market?
If not, what is the point of publishing and buying libraries without code?
I think it's fair to be able to use libraries bought in the Market to publish indicators and EAs in the Market. Except for libraries, as there will be an opportunity to resell other people's libraries.
I agree, I was also surprised,
Therefore it makes no sense to sell the libraries. Therefore, they are almost absent in the Market.
And no one needs them. The downloads are minimal.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Therefore, there is no point in selling libraries. That's why they are practically non-existent on the market.

If you listen to you, it seems as if everyone aims to sell products in the market. I think that 99% of people use MQL for its direct purpose - to create programs for their owntrading on the market.

And there are few libraries, because there are few normal programmers here (I mean both demand and supply).

 
fxsaber:

The funny thing is that the EX5 variant required the use of custom characters. It was easier in 4.

Doesn't work in MT5 if dll usage is unchecked in terminal settings.

Neither on custom nor normal symbols

 
Alexey Navoykov:

And there are few libraries, because there are few normal programmers here (I mean both supply and demand).

This is the situation in all areas, not only here. Good specialists are always in short supply.
 
EgorKim:

Doesn't work in mt5 if dll usage is unchecked in the terminal settings.

Neither on custom nor normal symbols

Who is this for?


 
Alexey Navoykov:

To listen to you, it seems as if everyone aims to sell products on the market. In my opinion, 99% of people use MQL for their intended purpose - to create programs for their owntrading on the market.

And there are few libraries, because there are few normal programmers here (I mean both supply and demand).

I was talking about putting libraries on the market. Those who can write their own don't go to the market.

The purpose is to make money. There is no other goal, no patrons, no sponsors either. Everyone wants to make money. It does not matter how - to sell libraries, create their own programs or trade. The point is the same.
The libraries are in the code base.
There's no point in putting them on the market. That's what I'm saying. You misunderstood me. Or I wrote it wrong.
And not everything is for sale. Believe me, 70% is free.
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