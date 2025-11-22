Errors, bugs, questions - page 2515
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Can I publish an EA in Market if I put someone else's indicator into it that I bought (or got for free) in Market?
Probably, no. After all, the indicator will be tied to your computer.
Can I publish an EA in Market if I put someone else's indicator, which I bought (or got for free) in Market, into it?
Is it possible to publish in the Market an Expert Advisor, an indicator or a library compiled using a library purchased or downloaded for free from the Market?
If you listen to you, it seems as if everyone aims to sell products in the market. I think that 99% of people use MQL for its direct purpose - to create programs for their owntrading on the market.
And there are few libraries, because there are few normal programmers here (I mean both demand and supply).
The funny thing is that the EX5 variant required the use of custom characters. It was easier in 4.
Doesn't work in MT5 if dll usage is unchecked in terminal settings.
Neither on custom nor normal symbols
And there are few libraries, because there are few normal programmers here (I mean both supply and demand).
Doesn't work in mt5 if dll usage is unchecked in the terminal settings.
Neither on custom nor normal symbols
Who is this for?
To listen to you, it seems as if everyone aims to sell products on the market. In my opinion, 99% of people use MQL for their intended purpose - to create programs for their owntrading on the market.
And there are few libraries, because there are few normal programmers here (I mean both supply and demand).