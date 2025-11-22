Errors, bugs, questions - page 2519

New comment
 
fxsaber:
There's only one Agent enabled. 200 tasks in a full sweep.

The full logs show this. Why did it occur?

Because they gave away the whole pack at once.

We are working on the problem of re-tasking unfulfilled tasks

 
Compilation error
template<typename T>
struct A pack(sizeof(int)) { //(*) Error: 'int' - unexpected token
        T t;
};
void OnStart()
{
        A<int> a;
}

but otherwise:

struct A pack(4)           { //(*)

fine. What difference does it make?

 
Compilation error
#define  MACRO1( a, b )  a + b
#define  MACRO2          MACRO1 //Error: 'MACRO1' - argument expected for the function-like macro
void OnStart()
{
    Print(MACRO2( 1, 2 ));
}
 

In MetaEditor"Search in files... " returns results in reverse order

The opposite was expected: 36, 37, 38

In fact, the hidden parameter Direction (down) from another menu is used. Roughly speaking, you must first go through the other menus and set the required parameters there... and only then you can correctly use the "Search in files..." menu, and this despite the fact that it is usually called by a key combination or through the panel

Пользовательский интерфейс - Начало работы - MetaTrader 5
Пользовательский интерфейс - Начало работы - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
В главном меню собраны практически все команды и функции, которые можно выполнять в торговой платформе. Оно позволяет работать с графиками, аналитическими инструментами, изменять настройки платформы и многое другое. В главное меню программы входят: "Файл", "Вид", "Вставка", "Графики", "Сервис", "Окно", "Справка". Панели инструментов В...
 
I also noticed that in MetaEditor the search direction in the "Find/Search" and "Find/Replace" menus is set differently. In the first case via RadioButton, in the second case via CheckBox. It's clear that different people did this, but some uniformity was expected
 

Thought that wasn't possible in MT5.

 

Strange rules in freelancing:

Обязуюсь до заключения Соглашения не вступать в контакт с Заказчиком вне рамок этой заявки - ни в сторонних мессенджерах, ни в личной переписке, ни по почте. Я понимаю и принимаю условие, что нарушитель Правил будет лишен права на выполнение заказов во Фрилансе.

What if people were already in contact with each other before the assignment was created?

Правила использования сервиса 'Фриланс'
Правила использования сервиса 'Фриланс'
  • www.mql5.com
Раздел "Фриланс" на сайте mql5.com предназначен для выполнения заказов по программированию на языках MQL4 и MQL5. Сервис "Фриланс" доступен только зарегистрированному пользователю сайта mql5.com и достигшему 18 летнего возраста. Для поиска желающих выполнить работу по написанию программы необходимо разместить Заказ. Пользователь, разместивший...
 
Stanislav Korotky:

Strange rules in freelancing:

What if people were already in contact with each other before the assignment was created?

The main thing is not to discuss costs and payment methods outside the service.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

Strange rules in freelancing:

What if people have already been in contact with each other before creating the job?

it's more about responding to general applications. and in general applications you don't draw out contacts...

But if, for example, I communicate with a customer and bring him to work in Freelance, then he creates a personal application in my name.

Naturally,you can't NOT communicate before the contract is signed........

Although I remember there was such a ban...........

You have to ask the Administration ! and make a clarification in the rules.


It is clear that we are talking about not taking customers to the side. But this is no longer profitable.

 

Now, to know the current price of the source symbol in the Tester, you must call the SymbolInfo function. And there is a brake string in input.

Doesn't it negatively affect performance of the tester, when chasing on real ticks?

1...251225132514251525162517251825192520252125222523252425252526...3193
New comment