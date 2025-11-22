Errors, bugs, questions - page 2512
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If the indicator returned a value to the tester, it could be optimised. I find it useful, I have encountered the need. Now the problem is solved by "dancing with tambourine".
What should the indicator return? It has only one returned parameter on every tick
return(rates_total);
What you send from the return you will get on the next tick in prev_calculated , we discussed how to implement "multithreading" in the indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/278924/page4#comment_8679302
i can optimize the indicator in the same way - if there is a new bar, you have done the optimization, the indicator "sees" the bars, right? - Why does it need a tester?
Visual or non-visual mode is another issue. Why can't we test the indicator in a non-visual mode is also unclear, because it can help us to identify specific problems in the indicator calculations
You may zeroize the indicator buffers at every tick (bar) - that's the non-visual mode, and then fill them - that's the visual mode.
If there is a problem, it's not obvious - the indicator is "an indicator buffer (array) mapping", the only thing that is convenient in the tester is not the generation of ticks and new bars, but what you put in the buffer will be - in fact, you can deread the buffers to check the specific indicator calculations
Question: what does the metatrader do after launching? One chart, clean, no indicators. For about 10 minutes it completely takes up disk resources.
Both four and five. I can understand the five, it is constantly updated, but the four is out of date.
Time-wise, we did it in 5 minutes on Friday and over 20 minutes today.
At the end of that time 0%.
That's the size of the Terminal folder, it's been piling up for years:
Maybe we should clean it up. Archive something? If that makes sense, of course.
You have not specified the size of your drive. It may already be full of your data.
If this is the case, then yes you should archive unused data and move it somewhere else, external drive, cloud, etc.
You didn't specify the size of your drive. It may already be full of your data.
If so, then yes you need to archive unused data and move it somewhere, external drive, cloud, etc.
There's 300GB of free space on the system. On top of that there are 2 more.
Does the optimiser cache save the results "By all characters from Market Watch"?
What does it mean?
2019.07.18 18:30:01.477 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code
What does it mean?
2019.07.18 18:30:01.477 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code
What does it mean?
2019.07.18 18:30:01.477 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code
It says to read two log files: "Experts" and "Log". The answers will be there.
How can the strategy tester be restored to its normal appearance? What could be the error?
How can the strategy tester be restored to its normal appearance? What could be the error?
Get used to the new link design, it's not a bug, it's the new design.
Modeler must have been in a bad mood ))))