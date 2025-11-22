Errors, bugs, questions - page 2858

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Roman:
The Expert Advisor may sometimes, very rarely, print a strange print.
But I don't have Print("739") in my code
What could it mean?

Now I noticed this trick, when compiling the robot, the print from the connected iCustom indicator is displayed (Saturday, market is closed), has this always been the case, I just didn't notice it before?

 
fxsaber:

Cryptocurrencies should be ticking.

Didn't think so. Yes, they have their own timetable)

 

Good afternoon, dear experts!

When the strategy tester works, the algorithm hangs on some parameters, so one of the agents just hangs and does nothing. Two questions arise: 1. how to find out at what parameters the freeze occurred (logs or some logs) 2. Is it possible to configure "time out" for agents so that in a case of hanging, they would crash by mistake and get the next task.

Thanks in advance!

 
AlexInRush:

how to find out at what parameters the hang-up occurred (logs or logs)

I've encountered something similar: what parameters give different results in Optimization and single pass. All I remember is that it's very tricky.
[Deleted]  
Stanislav Korotky:

Is the error still there? Without running a separate pass, its logs cannot be seen. If the filters are removed and the pass still does not appear in the list of optimization results so it can be run to investigate, it's up to MQ.

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Bugs, bugs, questions

Sergey Tabolin, 2020.09.24 21:55

I do know)))

Replaced. The error indicated by me has disappeared )))) But the other one keeps appearing:

2020.09.24 22:48:38.470 Core 3  pass 11877 tested with error "OnInit returned non-zero code 1" in 0:00:00.000

I repeat, there was no such thing in previous release.

I have several checks with return(INIT_FAILED);

But they are all preceded by prints. But there are no prints. (((

I changed the code line exactly as you say.

 
Сергей Таболин:

Changed the code line exactly as you say.

OK, the error is figured out. And what about the filters, to see the full list of passes?

[Deleted]  
Stanislav Korotky:

OK, the error is cleared up. What about the filters, to see the full list of passes?

The filters are all enabled.

There are no passes with an error (not displayed).

But there is one more confusion. How should I say it.... There are no passes without error in results.

2020.09.27 08:36:42.136 Core 7  pass 19547 tested with error "OnInit returned non-zero code 1" in 0:00:00.004
2020.09.27 08:36:42.138 Core 5  pass 19550 tested with error "OnInit returned non-zero code 1" in 0:00:00.003
2020.09.27 08:36:42.139 Core 1  pass 19551 tested with error "OnInit returned non-zero code 1" in 0:00:00.002
2020.09.27 08:36:42.140 Core 3  pass 19553 tested with error "OnInit returned non-zero code 1" in 0:00:00.003
2020.09.27 08:36:42.140 Core 6  pass 19552 tested with error "OnInit returned non-zero code 1" in 0:00:00.003
2020.09.27 08:36:43.576 Tester  file cache used 13 times
2020.09.27 08:36:43.576 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 19587 (successful 24 passes)
2020.09.27 08:36:43.594 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 22 seconds

I may not understand everything in the principles of displaying optimization results, but, in my opinion, judging by the journal entry, passes 19548-9 and 19553-60 should have been...

I remember once upon a time, back in the grey-haired days, the Optimisation tab had absolutely all the passes. And if there was an error somewhere, you could quickly catch it by running that problematic pass. I wrote to Service Desk back then, when I first discovered that the problematic passes were no longer displayed....

 
Сергей Таболин:

The filters are all on.

What do you mean "enabled"? If they are checked, it means that the passes are removed from the table. The filters need to be removed.

Try it on other builds.

[Deleted]  
Stanislav Korotky:

What do you mean by 'included'? If they are checked, it means that the relevant passages are dropped from the table. The filters need to be removed.

Try it on other builds.

Just the opposite! If I uncheck it, the corresponding passes are NOT displayed!

"Checkmark" means to show!
 

Please advise how to solve this technical problem.

Terminal is closing with 20 Expert Advisors running. Each of the EAs eats about 5 MB, if we believe the MQL data.


However, each Expert Advisor consumes about 1 Giga at launching. Therefore, if we launch the Terminal after it is closed, the terminal starts 20 Expert Advisors at once and simultaneously the consumption jumps to 20 GB.


What are the options of "starting" the EAs that were working before the Terminal was closed? At a quick glance, we should track the consumption of memory by the Terminal and allow to "start" the next Expert Advisor as soon as it is below a certain limit. However, we need to determine which one. I.e., Expert Advisors should queue on some attribute.


In general, what are your thoughts about the possible implementation?

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