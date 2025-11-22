Errors, bugs, questions - page 2516

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Initial question. I always work in portable mode, so TERMINAL_DATA_PATH is the same as TERMINAL_PATH.

In general, where is the MQL5 folder with all sources located?

TERMINAL_DATA_PATH
TERMINAL_PATH
 
fxsaber:

Initial question. I always work in portable mode, so TERMINAL_DATA_PATH is the same as TERMINAL_PATH.

In general, where is the MQL5 folder with all sources located?

the paths depend on operation system, in my Win10 - you cannot disable User Account Control there, in Win7 the path will be similar if UAC control is enabled, if disabled the path will be exactly as it is during installation, i.e. all files will be placed in C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

void OnStart()
  {
   Print("TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));  // TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = C:\Users\IgorM\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8219F97C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
   Print("TERMINAL_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH));            // TERMINAL_PATH = C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
  }
 
Igor Makanu:

The paths depend on the operating system, I have Win10 - you cannot disable User Account Control there, in Win7 the path will be similar if UAC control is enabled, if disabled the path will be exactly as specified during installation, i.e. the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - all files will be located

So where is MQL5 folder located?

 
fxsaber:

So where is the MQL5 folder located?

C:\Users\IgorM\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8219F97C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5

in the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5


 
fxsaber:

So where is the MQL5 folder located?

C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\many_books_5D4AA2245D7D9A9216B46G7D7BAE10E_like_this

 
Igor Makanu:
Artyom Trishkin:

Thank you!

 
fxsaber:

Initial question. I always work in portable mode, so TERMINAL_DATA_PATH is the same as TERMINAL_PATH.

In general, where is the MQL5 folder with all source code located?

I also work in portables. But you can always open the terminal from the standard location:

Click on any code in codebase and select open in ...

Opens in an editor that is not portable - look there File - Open data directory

 
Artyom Trishkin:

you can always open the terminal from the standard location:

Will do, thank you.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\many_books_5D4AA2245D7D9A9216B46G7D7BAE10E_like_that

I'm lazy, I fixed 4 letters in one place and copied the username from ME ))))

 
Igor Makanu:

I'm lazy, I fixed 4 letters in one place and copied the username from ME ))))

So... got used to axes...

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