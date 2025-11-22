Errors, bugs, questions - page 2516
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Initial question. I always work in portable mode, so TERMINAL_DATA_PATH is the same as TERMINAL_PATH.
In general, where is the MQL5 folder with all sources located?
Initial question. I always work in portable mode, so TERMINAL_DATA_PATH is the same as TERMINAL_PATH.
In general, where is the MQL5 folder with all sources located?
the paths depend on operation system, in my Win10 - you cannot disable User Account Control there, in Win7 the path will be similar if UAC control is enabled, if disabled the path will be exactly as it is during installation, i.e. all files will be placed in C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
The paths depend on the operating system, I have Win10 - you cannot disable User Account Control there, in Win7 the path will be similar if UAC control is enabled, if disabled the path will be exactly as specified during installation, i.e. the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - all files will be located
So where is MQL5 folder located?
So where is the MQL5 folder located?
C:\Users\IgorM\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8219F97C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5
in the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
So where is the MQL5 folder located?
C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\many_books_5D4AA2245D7D9A9216B46G7D7BAE10E_like_this
Thank you!
Initial question. I always work in portable mode, so TERMINAL_DATA_PATH is the same as TERMINAL_PATH.
In general, where is the MQL5 folder with all source code located?
I also work in portables. But you can always open the terminal from the standard location:
Click on any code in codebase and select open in ...
Opens in an editor that is not portable - look there File - Open data directory
you can always open the terminal from the standard location:
Will do, thank you.
C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\many_books_5D4AA2245D7D9A9216B46G7D7BAE10E_like_that
I'm lazy, I fixed 4 letters in one place and copied the username from ME ))))
I'm lazy, I fixed 4 letters in one place and copied the username from ME ))))
So... got used to axes...