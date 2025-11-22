Errors, bugs, questions - page 1256
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who knows, does OnChartEvent work in the tester?
It doesn't work for me.
I'm doing this, but it won't print anything:
or is there something wrong somewhere?
I've hardly ever worked with events in MT4 before, so I don't know.
ZZZ: Everything is fine on a normal chart.
or is there something wrong somewhere?
I've hardly ever worked with events in MT4 before, so I don't know.
ZS: On a normal chart all is fine prints.
Right, it doesn't. But it works. Try tracking the event with the chart.
Hello Dear forum users. There is one situation that is not clear.
Actually the thing is that no way to make the function ChartOpen (), in the tester (visualizer), open a couple of graphs.
In normal mode, everything works, but in the tester, it constantly returns not zero as written in help, and the same number 16388.
I will be very grateful if someone tells me what's wrong. Test robot attached.
ZS: All the prints are fine on a normal chart.
Maybe you're looking in the wrong Journal... if you're in optimisation mode, the printers are switched off...
Show me the details of the tester settings
You must be looking in the wrong Logbook... in fact, if you are in optimisation mode, the prints are switched off there...
Show me the details of the tester's settings.
I don't know where to look )
I don't even create objects during optimization. But I'm not in optimization mode.
I tried using a variable declared globally, but its value doesn't change either.