Errors, bugs, questions - page 2513

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Roman:

Get used to the new reference design, it's not a bug, it's a new design.
Modeler must have been in a bad mood ))))

Might have been able to develop menu lines and write better understandable, not everyone is a native fucking Anglo-American language
 
Roman:

Get used to the new reference design, it's not a bug, it's a new design.
The modeller must have been in a bad mood ))))

I think this is a mistake, as the reference uses a different design for the tester.


 
aleger:
They could develop menu lines and ponobrazheneye write the fucking English-American language is not everyone's native language.

This module is probably still being finalized. With English, alas, you have to understand it in this area.

SEM:

I think this is a mistake as the help is using a different tester design.

The new tester design has not been released yet, so the help has not yet been updated and contains information about the old design.

 

Multiple errors when working with mql5 storage. Who can help more effectively? Where to write?

If you have faced problems with financial operations at MQL5.com, please create an application and we will try to help.

Technical questions concerning operation of the platform, website and services, as well as specifics of MQL5 language should be postedin the Forum.
Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
  • www.metatrader5.com
это персональное онлайн-хранилище исходных кодов на MQL4/MQL5. Оно интегрировано в MetaEditor: вы можете сохранять и получать данных из хранилища прямо в редакторе. В  хранилище используется система контроля версий. Это значит, что вы всегда можете посмотреть, когда и как были изменены файлы, можете отменить любые изменения и вернуться к...
 

How did you manage to withdraw "money" from the demo account?


 
SEM:

How was it possible to withdraw "money" from a demo account?



Some "DTs" used to give such an opportunity through a personal account.

I do not remember where it was already. But they sure did.

 
SEM:

How did it work to withdraw "money" from a demo account?


I came across that the correction through withdrawal-filling the account is done.

 

Who is familiar with the Market, can you advise me?

If the Expert Advisor uses EX5 library, what are the options for publishing it in the Market?

 
fxsaber:

Who is familiar with the Market, can you advise me?

If Expert Advisor uses EX5 library, what are the options for publishing it in the Market?


Only mqh inclusion.
Import from ex5 does not work
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Only mqh inclusion
Import from ex5 does not work

Is the resource library not mapping?

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