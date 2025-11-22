Errors, bugs, questions - page 2517
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A potential vulnerability for Marketplace sellers seems to have been discovered.
In private - not worth it here.
Is there any hope of private messages being fixed at some point?
I have to check my messages from time to time to see if anyone has written, because the notifications are not working.
Is there any hope of private messages being fixed at some point?
I have to check my messages periodically to see if anyone has written, because the notifications are not working.
There's something wrong with my phone. And sometimes the ID is off, check it.
The notifications are working.
Notifications which the icon next to the login. which shows how many are unread.
I don't use the forum on my phone, I don't use push notifications either
It's not possible to delete from some group chats!!!
The unsubscribe button doesn't work, the close chat button doesn't work.
Looks like a potential vulnerability has been discovered for Marketplace sellers.
What's this about? I see some prick opened a public spam channel and forcibly signed up 72 people. I would like to hear from the administration, how is this possible and will action be taken?
What should the indicator return? it has only one returned parameter on every tick
what you send from the returnee is what you will get on the next tick in prev_calculated , we were discussing how to implement "multithreading" in the indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/278924/page4#comment_8679302
i can optimize the indicator in the same way - if there is a new bar, you have done the optimization, the indicator "sees" the bars, right? - why does it need a tester?
You may zeroize the indicator buffers at every tick (bar) - it's not a visual mode, and then you fill them - it's a visual mode
I don't know what the problem is, it's not obvious - an indicator is "a display of indicator buffers (arrays)", the only thing that is convenient in the tester is that you don't need to generate ticks and new bars, and you just get the same data that you put in the buffer - actually you can deread the buffers to check the specific indicator calculations
I do not get it. What do ticks have to do with it? I was discussing the return of the value from the function OnTester that is called once after the passing of the tester. The simplest example to use is the quality (generalized error) of a predictive indicator. If it was supported by the tester, it could be optimized and tested on the forward.
Instead of using homebrew tricks it would be more convenient to use the capabilities of the tester. And most importantly, the limitation of optimizing an indicator as an MQL program is artificial, i.e. it would be easy to enable such support in the MQ tester.
What's that about?
Nothing anymore. After all the tests, it turned out to be a false alarm.
And most importantly, the restriction on optimising an indicator as an MQL program is artificial, i.e. including such support in the MQ tester could have been easy.
I think the indicators only got into the tester because of Market.