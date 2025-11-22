Errors, bugs, questions - page 2524
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And I was not only responding to you, in case you didn't understand, and your phrase was quite revealing...
Before clinging to the first caught "exemplary" phrases and rushing to insert your own 5 cents, it's a good idea to first read the context of the discussion. The man was asking about how to achieve compatibility with C++, what constructs he prefers. But some people see a red rag (a reference to C++) and nothing else matters.
All the more, what I've said about assignment is valid for any language (including one from your list), not only for C++. But of course you don't care about the topic at hand.
Before clinging to the first caught "showy" phrases and rushing to insert your five cents, it's a good idea to first read the context of the discussion. The man was asking about how to achieve compatibility with C++, what constructs he prefers. But for some people it's enough to see a red rag (a mentioning of C++) and nothing else matters.
All the more, what I've said about attribution is true for any language (including one from your list) but not only for C++. But surely you don't care about the topic at hand.
You are right, I do not care about the topic. )))
And I'm not bothered by C++ either.
It's just regular discussion of THIS subject(discussion context) that's bugging my eyes. That's why I suggested I open a specialized topic and discuss it there twenty-four hours a day...
But the regular discussion of THIS topic(the context of the discussion) is just too annoying. That's why I suggested opening a specialized topic and discussing it there for 24 hours a day...
Any new example of a difference between MQL and C++ behavior is considered a potential bug until the Developers rejected it pointing out that they did it deliberately. And discussion of possible errors is quite in line with this topic and there's no need to create a new one
Good afternoon, gentlemen. The following problem has arisen. The visualizer in the tester duplicates the indicator windows. Specifically, I have an Expert Advisor that works with 3 indicators, one of which is a moving window. The other 2 indicators are displayed in separate panels. The problem is that in the visualizer and therefore in debugging these panels are doubled. During the test without visualization everything goes smoothly. Nuances. The test runs on a custom symbol (imported quotes, no formula). When testing with visualization/debugging on one of the indices at a certain point an error zero divide appears, while testing without visualization or simply overlaying the indicator on the same chart, this problem does not occur, especially as it is handled. Who knows, would be grateful for help
In Signals
The difference in these numbers does not correspond to a profit in pips.
Perhaps we should clarify that the total loss also consists of trades in which the profit in pips is positive, but the profit in money is negative.
Any new example of how MQL behaves differently from C++ is considered a potential bug, until the Developers refute it by pointing out that they did it deliberately. And the discussion of potential bugs is quite in line with this thread and there is no need to create a new one.
Once again, let me once again disagree with you. Generally speaking, ANY issues are relevant to this thread. But the one we're talking about should have its own thread a long time ago.
And once again, MQL is not C++, no matter how one would like it to be (they don't even have similar names ;) ).
As an alternative: let C++ be adapted to MQL. And we'll discuss here "why it's not so in cicl as in mql? Let them fix it! Kindergarten.... Open your own group and discuss it until you are blue in the face.
And once again, MQL is not C++, no matter how much one would like it (they don't even have similar names ;) ) to be so.
1. The comparison with C++ is not someone's whim, but a vital necessity.
2. This branch is the main (un)official one for bug reports. The guys are occupied with their work. You're the ones flapping about in here.