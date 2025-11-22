Errors, bugs, questions - page 2059
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we have different googles.
I couldn't find it either. But your clock is missing there. An incentive to think about the description )
An example of a real ambush. I'm sure there's a clock in the form of a nice analogue dial in the Market. But you can't find one!
Enclosed is a font with different dials and hands. Using this font in OBJ_TEXT you may get a nice clock.
Thank you, things with the Market seem to be deliberately designed to encourage people to write their own.
I've had a look at the font - they can't make anything up. Really, I need a ready-made solution. You can't always want to code every whim.
I couldn't find it either. But your clock is missing there. An incentive to think about the description )Maybe they will come in handy.
Thanks! Thought there was a ready solution, where the clock skins can be changed at once / twice.
I understand myself that this is not technically difficult to implement. I'm just unpleasantly surprised again by Market.
Probably have to start tags there.
Thank you, things with the Market seem to be deliberately designed to encourage people to write their own.
I've had a look at the font - they can't make anything up. Really, I need a ready-made solution. Can not always want to code every whim.
Unfortunately there was an off-the-shelf solution until the 600 build. With the transition to the new ME binding of objects has changed and started scattering objects.
It used to look like this
I understand that this is not technically difficult to implement. It's just that Market was unpleasantly surprised once again.
Technically it is not difficult, but it is rather cumbersome. The main problem, of course, is with the arrows. We have to either draw each position for them, or make them rotate, or do all the niceties of smoothing and transparency with our software.
All of this is a hassle. Making a font is also a real pain. As a result you will have to suffer a lot to get a really good picture and end up with a thing that no one in the market will pay for (although it might be popular).
Unfortunately, the solution was ready before the 600 build. With the change to the new ME, the object binding changed and the objects started to get scrambled.
Got everything you need to get this up and running?
Technically it's not difficult, but it's quite cumbersome. The main problem, of course, is with the arrows. For them, you either have to draw each position, or do a rotation, or do all the niceties of smoothing and transparency programmatically.
It's all a pain in the ass. Doing the fonts is also a pain in the ass. All in all it takes a lot of work to get a really good image and end up with something no one in the market will pay for (although it might be popular).
Yes, that is an explanation. Thought there were craftsmen for whom the greater the complexity, the greater the thrill of overcoming it.
The clock was interesting as an example of an interactive canvas. It's such a rarity that it's only possible to find one by chance.
All I could dig up:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1951
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/325
I've also seen an OpenCL morae, but it doesn't work for me.
If there's anything in the stash, that would be good. Interactive canvas seems to be unpopular at all.
Is there everything you need to run this?
What is it? The code? There is, but no desire to edit it.
Technically it's not difficult, but it's quite a pain in the ass. The main problem, of course, is with the arrows. We had to either draw each position or make it rotate, or programmatically do all the niceties of smoothing and transparency.
All of this is a pain in the ass. Making the font is also a pain in the ass. All in all, you need to tinker with it a lot to get a really good image and end up with something no one in the market will pay for (although it might be popular).
That was the real pain in the ass. For several positions of the arrows, I had to shift the coordinate of the snap. The rotation is done by rotating the OBJ_LABEL object.
Right now there's a centre binding, but what it will look like I don't know.
If there's anything in the stash, that would be good. The interactive canvas seems to be unpopular at all.
Of interest only oanda, and interesting only in that (in terms of UI) it pulls (DND) and among all indicators only one object is always pulled, even if there are several under the arm.
All other I have is obsolete, I am doing research on eh other subjects )
What is it exactly? Code? I have it, but I have no desire to edit it.
Only oanda is interesting, and interesting only because (in terms of UI) it pulls (DND) and among all indicators only one object is always pulled, even if there are several under the arm.
Everything else is obsolete for me, I'm researching on other topics )I'm just asking so I can do my own digging.
No pity...The compiled one still works. Added an attachment.