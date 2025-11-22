Errors, bugs, questions - page 2053
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why is the compiler skipping this? (MT4/MT5).
Only at runtime does division by 0 pop up.
Why is the compiler skipping this? (MT4/MT5).
Only at runtime does division by 0 pop up.
Probably because the compiler doesn't calculate the value, it just translates the program code into machine code.
I'm either in last place or in the middle
What's wrong with the Gann grid in MT5? Can't move the ends of the control line along the Y axis?
Dear Administration.
Bug in the MT5 Strategy Tester report 1653
broker ActiveTrades
my Expert Advisor first opens a position, then it modifies the stops (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET)
This is shown in the logs normally.
But when saving the report! there are no stops in the report.
Stop Loss and Take Profit fields are empty.
This happens only on SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET.
Although when I close by Stop Loss, everything is set correctly...
Probably because the compiler doesn't calculate the value, it just translates the program code into machine code.
If the denominator is a constant, e.g. x/(5*0), the error is detected at compile time.
i.e. the compiler doesn't just translate the code, it performs the calculation.
It seems to me that the compiler should detect a case where the denominator is a product in which one of the terms is 0 (constant), then the compiler should produce a division by 0 error.
FileReadArray() does not read data array when file size exceeds INT_MAX bytes.
It's not a FileReadArray, it's an array that can't be bigger than that size. Not an error, this is by design.
If the denominator is a constant, e.g. x/(5*0), the error is detected at compile time.
i.e. the compiler doesn't just translate the code, it performs the calculation.
It seems to me that the compiler should detect a case where the denominator is a product in which one of the terms is 0 (constant), then the compiler should produce a division by 0 error.
Do you know a language and its compiler that can catch such errors?