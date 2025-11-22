Errors, bugs, questions - page 2062
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I haven't come across it and I couldn't find it by searching.
In MT4 Help, when searching through the "Bars" pointer, we end up in the"Predefined Variables" section, which contains limited information about the capabilities of the "Bars" function, while extended information is contained in the "Access to Timeseries and Indicators" section, which can only be forcibly accessed through help content. Please correct this error.
I know, that proposals should be written to servicedesk,but I have an obsessive impression, that it will sound louder here.
Problem: I have a year of freelance work, different non-standard features with WinApi and so on... useful for community.
But I don't see any sense in spending time to find them, process them and put them into kodobase - no profit.
Suggestion: provide the "Thank you" button in kodobase, using which if you want you can pay the author a certain amount for the provided code.
Money will go to MQL account, in turn MQ will withdraw a certain percentage for the provided service.
I know, that proposals should be written in servicedesk,but I have an obsessive impression, that it will sound louder here.
Problem: I have a year of freelance work, different non-standard features with WinApi and so on... useful for community.
But I don't see any sense in spending time to find them, process them and put them into kodobase - no profit.
Suggestion: provide the "Thank you" button in kodobase, using which if you want you can pay the author a certain amount for the provided code.
Money will go to MQL account, in turn MQ will withdraw a certain percentage for the provided service.
MQL does not know how to compare a value on equality with zero? on equality it does, but not on equality?)
MQL does not know how to compare a value for equality with zero?))
This is the only way it works:
else if (arg_buff_MyTrendIndicatorSellConfirmed[0]!=0.0 && mtr_isTrendConfirmed == false){
//SetSettings("Sell");
//ShortOpened();
//mtr_isTrendConfirmed = true;
//printf("Открытие по подтвержденному тренду позиции Sell (лишь один раз)");
}
}
if (arg_buff_MyNeuralNetworkIndicatorBuyConfirmed[0] != 0.0 && arg_buff_MyTrendIndicatorSell[0] == 0.0){
SetSettings("Buy");
LongOpened();
printf("Открытие позиции Buy по "" при условии отсутствия тренда");
}
else if (arg_buff_MyNeuralNetworkIndicatorSellConfirmed[0] != 0.0 && arg_buff_MyTrendIndicatorBuy[0] == 0.0){
SetSettings("Sell");
ShortOpened();
printf("Открытие позиции Sell по "" при условии отсутствия тренда");
}
i.e. after the last else if, start the if - else block again, and the zero-check condition has nothing to do with it.
Another glitch in a language that trades in millions))
MQL does not know how to compare a value for equality with zero?) It does, but not for equality?)
It does, but for some reason with one equal sign.
Maybe I'm confused, but I thought that besides alglib there is at least partially opencv, but I couldn't find it.
No, I haven't seen that. OpenCV is an awful big cool compared to alglib. If someone started porting it to MQL, it won't finish soon ;-).