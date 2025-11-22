Errors, bugs, questions - page 2052
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Hello. Can anyone suggest how to reduce the size of the "One Click Trading" image on the chart in the MT5 platform. When I display several charts at once, this picture covers half of the chart. I do not want to remove it at all - I got used to open orders through it.
Hello. Can anyone suggest how to reduce the size of the "One Click Trading" image on the chart in the MT5 platform. When I display several charts at once, this picture covers half of the chart. I don't want to remove it - I got used to open orders through it.
Your use of chart scaling in OS should be better.
the figures are too big.
are you most likely using OS scaling?
The numbers seem to be too big.
I think I did increase the font size in the OS settings. I don't have the most awesome eyesight. Is there nothing you can do locally in MT5?
I think I did increase the font size in the OS settings. I don't have the most gorgeous eyesight. Is there nothing you can do locally in MT5?
Use small self-written panels, I use one of these, the chart overlaps to a minimum
Hello! Do you know by any chance what is going on with the signal ratings today? In the morning one of mine was in 800th place, in the afternoon it was 200th, and now I'm looking at 2725. This is even though I haven't traded).
Hello! Do you know by any chance what is going on with the signal ratings today? In the morning one of mine was in 800th place, in the afternoon it was 200th, and now I'm looking at 2725. This is even though I haven't traded).
And others have traded...
:-) that's funny, thanks.....
And the others were trading...
Well not from the 200 to the 2725 standing still.
The other two signals exactly the opposite - took off. Although, why would they fly, if they didn't trade as well, I just had almost no access to the terminal today.
Well not from the 200 to the 2725 standing still.
The other two signals exactly the opposite - took off. Although why would they fly if they didn't trade as well, just had almost no access to the terminal today.
Hello! Do you know by any chance what is going on with the signal ratings today? In the morning one of mine was in 800th place, in the afternoon it was 200th, and now I'm looking at 2725. This is even though I haven't traded).
Nice pictures on your profile ...