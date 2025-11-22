Errors, bugs, questions - page 2066
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This seems to be the wrong behaviour for the language, as it limits the possibilities.
I need to define a const field as a structure. I thought the copy operator would work, but the compiler wants a constructor instead, because the syntax is similar. But it is wrong.
It's correct because it's unambiguous (it's always a constructor in the initialization list, not an operator), it's wrong in another way:
Result:
void S::S() (1)
void S::S() (2)
void S::operator=(const S&) (3)
whereas C++ does not output lines (2) and (3), and hence does not replace the missing copy constructor with a symbiosis of the default constructor and assignment operator
If a BMP object has had its resource deleted and then created again, the BMP object no longer sees its resource. This is an error. Now you have to delete the object and recreate it again.
If a BMP object has had its resource deleted and then created again, the BMP object no longer sees its resource. This is an error. Now you have to delete the object and recreate it again.
Situation:
A market position of a third-party Expert Advisor has been successfully selected by OrderSelect(ticketNumber,SELECT_BY_TICKET) and an attempt is made in the loop to close it (the order selection on the ticket was made before the closing attempt loop).
I get an error:
Ticket is ok.
It is only natural that our EA could close that order independently, so
at each iteration of the loop, we check
which does not give the desired result and the message about the wrong ticket number is displayed all 30 times of the cycle.
A bad hand or is it a bug with a loss of a selected order ?
Or the error number may not accurately reflect the situation/problem ?
Update:
I have found out that position is closed not by native EA, but by the one we close.
However, before cyclic error 4108 we get a one time error 3 (although before error 3 is logged the order has been closed).
Naturally, the native EA could close this order independently, so
At each iteration of the loop, the check is done.
We have to do OrderSelect as well.
Can you show me the code? Why delete the resource, you can re-download / modify it without deleting it.
Reloaded without deletion without any problems, of course. After deletion, problems.
No messages from
System messages
No messages at all. Including , product message, product sale, moderator remarks, product validation message.
No messages from
System messages
None at all. including , product message, product sale, moderator remarks, product validation message.
Good afternoon.
The bug was fixed, we have to wait for the site update.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Good afternoon.
The error has been corrected, we have to wait for the site to be updated.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Thank you. already replied to the SD. :-) waiting...
P.S. It's never been so quiet before.... direct silence .........
You have to do OrderSelect as well.
Can we have details as to why this is?
We have successfully selected an order on a ticket.
We have sent a close command in iteration 1.
At this iteration #1, we received error 3 (Invalid trade parameters.) The order nevertheless closed. How was it closed?
Then we get error 4108 at iteration 2. We cannot close it using OrderCloseTime!=0.
At which stage, according to the documentation, do we lose connection with the order selected by the ticket?
Isn't this a case where after sending the close command the order should have been locked and error 139 should have been generated instead of 4108?