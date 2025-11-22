Errors, bugs, questions - page 2056
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The video is not displayed.
I've studied this code very carefully, but can't figure out why this is happening
Is this a bug in the custom resource or am I doing something wrong?
I've studied this code very carefully, but can't figure out why this is happening
Is this a bug in custom resource or am I doing something wrong?
The script finishes and removes the graphic (you can put Sleep() at the very end to check).
The script finishes and deletes the graphic (Sleep() can be put at the very end to check).
This is not the case.
It wasn't.
Yes, that's right, I also had Destroy() called.
How to make a subwindow invisible and the main subwindow visible?
Explain how the CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE property(read-only) can be applied?
Hello! What is the metatrader glitch on the eurodollar chart? A daily candle for Sunday 9.10.2011 appeared, on the hour chart there is only one hour 23:00 for that date. This is probably due to the change of clocks to winter time. How to fix it? There was no such candle before.
Bug
More likely a mistake in the documentation
In fact, property_id has always been ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER
More likely a mistake in the documentation
In fact, property_id has always been ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER
Exactly!