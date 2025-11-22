Errors, bugs, questions - page 2056

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The video is not displayed.

 

I've studied this code very carefully, but can't figure out why this is happening

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> 

void OnStart()
{
  const string Name = __FILE__;
  const double X[] = {1, 2};
  
  CGraphic Graphic; 

  if (ObjectFind(0, Name) < 0) 
    Graphic.Create(0, Name, 0, 0, 0, 780, 380); 
  else 
    Graphic.Attach(0, Name); 

  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET, 0);

  Graphic.CurveAdd(X, CURVE_HISTOGRAM).HistogramWidth(6);
  
  Graphic.CurvePlotAll(); 
  Graphic.Update();  

  Sleep(1000);
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET, 1); // Объект исчезает с экрана
}

Is this a bug in the custom resource or am I doing something wrong?

Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET и OBJPROP_YOFFSET)
Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET и OBJPROP_YOFFSET)
  • votes: 19
  • 2011.03.25
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
С появлением двух новых свойств стало возможным загружать одно изображение с набором из нескольких картинок. Такая технология давно используется в web-дизайне и получила название Спрайт: Важно: для использования свойств OBJPROP_XOFFSET и OBJPROP_YOFFSET обязательно указывайте размер области видимости с помощью свойств OBJPROP_XSIZE и...
 
fxsaber:

I've studied this code very carefully, but can't figure out why this is happening

Is this a bug in custom resource or am I doing something wrong?


The script finishes and removes the graphic (you can put Sleep() at the very end to check).

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The script finishes and deletes the graphic (Sleep() can be put at the very end to check).

This is not the case.

 
fxsaber:

It wasn't.


Yes, that's right, I also had Destroy() called.

 
Bug
void OnStart()
{
  int Property = CHART_SHOW; // Если указать тип ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER, то ошибка исчезает
  
  Print(ChartGetInteger(0, Property)); // 'ChartGetInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call
}
 
  • CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLEопределяет видимость подокна.
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Функция определяет, является ли данное окно или подокно графика  |
//| видимым.                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartWindowsIsVisible(bool &result,const long chart_ID=0,const int sub_window=0)
  {
//--- подготовим переменную для получения значения свойства
   long value;
//--- сбросим значение ошибки
   ResetLastError();
//--- получим значение свойства
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,sub_window,value))
     {
      //--- выведем сообщение об ошибке в журнал "Эксперты"
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- запомним в переменную значение свойства графика
   result=value;
//--- успешное выполнение
   return(true);
  }

How to make a subwindow invisible and the main subwindow visible?


Explain how the CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE property(read-only) can be applied?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Примеры работы с графиком
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Примеры работы с графиком
  • www.mql5.com
В этом разделе представлены примеры для работы со свойствами графика. Для каждого свойства приведены одна или две законченные функции, которые позволяют задавать/получать значение этого свойства. Эти функции можно использовать в своих MQL5 программах как есть. На рисунке показана графическая панель для наглядной демонстрации того, как изменение...
 

Hello! What is the metatrader glitch on the eurodollar chart? A daily candle for Sunday 9.10.2011 appeared, on the hour chart there is only one hour 23:00 for that date. This is probably due to the change of clocks to winter time. How to fix it? There was no such candle before.

 
fxsaber:
Bug

More likely a mistake in the documentation

In fact, property_id has always been ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER

 
A100:

More likely a mistake in the documentation

In fact, property_id has always been ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Exactly!

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