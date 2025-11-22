Errors, bugs, questions - page 1025
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Dear administration, something is wrong with the methaquotes demo server
Says in the log : 2013.08.01 11:58:35 Network '1449777': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
Dear administration, something is wrong with the metaQuotes-DEMO server
Says in the log : 2013.08.01 11:58:35 Network '1449777': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
It's working for me. Right now. It's been working all night. I don't know what happened yesterday afternoon.
on the home coma writes this:
2013.08.02 09:31:35 Network '1449777': authorisation on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Invalid account)
on home com writes this:
2013.08.02 09:31:35 Network '1449777': authorisation on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Invalid account)
It still works for me:
--
"Rescan network" (in the local menu) have you tried?
It still works for me:
--
"Rescan network" (in the local menu) tried?
tried it,
It seems to be the only account that doesn't work, it feels like it's been banned. The expert works from the current spread. and constantly modifies orders, maybe because of this? HEAVEN.
End of monitoring.... :-(
tried it,
It seems to be the only account that doesn't work, it feels like it's been banned. The expert works from the current spread. and constantly modifies orders, maybe because of this? HELLO.
End of monitoring.... :-(
Bild 842/64 bit. When declaring canva:
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> CCanvas bmp;
error appears:
unresolved static variable 'CCanvas::m_default_colors'
Bild 842/64 bit. When declaring canva:
An error appears:
Unresolved static variable 'CCanvas::m_default_colors'
Try to initialize explicitly:
Although, according to the documentation, it's a bug. https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/oop/staticmembers
.....Static class members do not need to be initialized explicitly globally, they will be initialized automatically when the program is loaded. ......