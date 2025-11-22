Errors, bugs, questions - page 1025

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It's a shame, I've been preparing for a year
 

Dear administration, something is wrong with the methaquotes demo server



Says in the log : 2013.08.01 11:58:35 Network '1449777': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost

 
Vladon:

Dear administration, something is wrong with the metaQuotes-DEMO server

Says in the log : 2013.08.01 11:58:35 Network '1449777': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost

It's working for me. Right now. And it's been working all night. What happened yesterday afternoon I don't know.
 
MetaDriver:
It's working for me. Right now. It's been working all night. I don't know what happened yesterday afternoon.
Yes, I noticed in the signals that the account was not authorised and no trades were opened, but then I thought to look at the log, and it said no connection to the server.
 

on the home coma writes this:

2013.08.02 09:31:35 Network '1449777': authorisation on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Invalid account)

 
Vladon:

on home com writes this:

2013.08.02 09:31:35 Network '1449777': authorisation on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Invalid account)

It still works for me:

--

"Rescan network" (in the local menu) have you tried?

 
MetaDriver:

It still works for me:

--

"Rescan network" (in the local menu) tried?

tried it,

It seems to be the only account that doesn't work, it feels like it's been banned. The expert works from the current spread. and constantly modifies orders, maybe because of this? HEAVEN.

End of monitoring.... :-(

2013.07.31 06:45:06     Trades  '1449777': failed instant buy 0.10 USDJPY at 97.917 tp: 97.942 (deviation: 6) [Trade disabled]
2013.07.31 06:45:05     Trades  '1449777': instant buy 0.10 USDJPY at 97.917 tp: 97.942 (deviation: 6)
2013.07.31 06:44:59     Trades  '1449777': failed instant sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.32467 tp: 1.32448 (deviation: 10) [Trade disabled]
2013.07.31 06:44:59     Trades  '1449777': instant sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.32467 tp: 1.32448 (deviation: 10)
2013.07.31 06:44:40     Trades  '1449777': deal #21760481 sell 0.50 USDJPY at 97.913 done (based on order #26426469)
2013.07.31 06:44:39     Trades  '1449777': modify buy 0.20 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.32504 -> sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.32515 done in 185 ms
2013.07.31 06:44:39     Trades  '1449777': modify buy 0.20 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.32504 -> sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.32515
 
Vladon:

tried it,

It seems to be the only account that doesn't work, it feels like it's been banned. The expert works from the current spread. and constantly modifies orders, maybe because of this? HELLO.

End of monitoring.... :-(

Contact support, no need to guess.
 

Bild 842/64 bit. When declaring canva:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
CCanvas bmp;

error appears:

unresolved static variable 'CCanvas::m_default_colors'

Am I the only one?
 
avoitenko:

Bild 842/64 bit. When declaring canva:

An error appears:

Unresolved static variable 'CCanvas::m_default_colors'

Am I the only one with this problem?

Try to initialize explicitly:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

CCanvas::m_default_colors = 0x444444;

CCanvas bmp;

Although, according to the documentation, it's a bug. https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/oop/staticmembers

.....Static class members do not need to be initialized explicitly globally, they will be initialized automatically when the program is loaded. ......

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Объектно-ориентированное программирование / Статические члены класса
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Объектно-ориентированное программирование / Статические члены класса
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Основы языка / Объектно-ориентированное программирование / Статические члены класса - Документация по MQL5
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