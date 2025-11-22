Errors, bugs, questions - page 2050
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Can you tell me if there is a working MT4 and MT5 demo server with weekend quotes?
Is there a working MT4 and MT5 demo server with quotes on weekends?
The demo server is a demo server because the trading is done not with real money but with "demo" :), and everything else (as well as the time of quotations) is almost like in real life.
Can you tell me if there is a working MT4 and MT5 demo server with weekend quotes?
Take MT5 offline (left proxy, for example) and run the EA like this
Print in log will be only five seconds after start of advisor - BAG.
Run this indicator offline
We get a bummer in Bars. The same bummer will happen with repeated calls, for example, in OnTimer. But if you call Bars in Expert Advisor, everything will work. In the case of the indicator, this is clearly a bug.The explanation in the documentation doesn't explain anything
Если данные для таймсерии с указанными параметрами при вызове функции Bars() еще не сформированы в терминале, или данные таймсерии в момент вызова функции не синхронизированы с торговым сервером, то функция вернет нулевое значение.
Sending the request for refreshing the timeseries with the same period, as the indicator calling the refresh is extremely undesirable. The undesirability of the request for the same symbol-period as the indicator has is due to the fact that the historical data update is performed in the same thread which runs the indicator. Therefore, there is a high probability of a clash.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Features of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
fxsaber, 2017.10.17 15:07
Descendant arrays are not able to convert to ancestor arrays. Element by element, on the other hand, yes. There is a limitation of ArrayCopy in this, which would be good to remove.
Something is wrong with the language in this situation
The yellow and red strings contradict each other. If inheritance from a structure is in progress and the constructor, assignment operator and fields are not changed, transformation of the descendant into the parent and vice versa must occur without problems. And the yellow lines prove it. However, in some situations bummers occur - red ones.
Something wrong with the language in this situation
My compiler gave out
My compiler gave out
int tim=(int)FileGetInteger(aFileName,FILE_CREATE_DATE); does not update time.
I create a file and want to delete it after 60 seconds, the file is deleted andint tim=(int)FileGetInteger(aFileName,FILE_CREATE_DATE); returns the time of the first file after compilation. I see in Windows window that file is deleted and created with new time.
RefreshRates doesn't help...
int tim=(int)FileGetInteger(aFileName,FILE_MODIFY_DATE);
Works correctly
int tim=(int)FileGetInteger(aFileName,FILE_CREATE_DATE); does not update time.
I create a file and want to delete it after 60 seconds, the file is deleted andint tim=(int)FileGetInteger(aFileName,FILE_CREATE_DATE); returns the time of the first file after compilation. I see in the Windows window that the file is deleted and is created with the new time.
RefreshRates doesn't help...
Where is the file creation code?
Do you close the file before deleting it?
What does RefreshRates have to do with it?
Are we talking about a five or a four?