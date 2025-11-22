Errors, bugs, questions - page 189
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When optimising the EA, there were two maximal points on the "optimisation graph".
The "optimization graph" has two points of maximum outliers which are visually very close to each other, but in the"optimization results" there was only
one line with a similar value. Sorting was enabled. BUILD 350.
I didn't manage to take a screenshot. Has anyone observed this?
Ashes, your expert on the championship server is indeed working. And the connection is there, and the quotes are coming in (in the market overview 08:40:49), and it has made several trades after 15:24.
Ashes, your Expert Advisor on the Championship server is indeed working. And the connection is there, and the quotes are coming in (in the 08:40:49 market review), and after 15:24 it has made a few trades.
I didn't say it wasn't working! The terminal connected in investor mode to the contest account is not working correctly!
I.e., after losing connection with the server in some cases quotes stop coming into the terminal, although other functions work. The terminal required manual intervention to restore full operation - a change of account resulted in the restoration of quotations.
I didn't say it wasn't working! The terminal connected in investor mode to the competition account does not work correctly!
So your situation is still the same?
It does not repeat itself (I have seen it 1 time so far). I purposely left the terminal running on its own, but the quotes never came in until my manual intervention at around 13:50MSC on 04 November. For about 20 hours no quotes were coming in, but the information about trades on the account was coming in. There is no record of server rescanning in the log during this time.
2010.11.04 13:45:47 Network '680975': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2010.11.04 13:45:47 Network '680975': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo
2010.11.04 13:45:44 Network '630031': disconnected from MetaQuotes-Demo
2010.11.04 12:03:59 Trades '630031' : deal #1836870 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.61765 done (based on order #1840734)
2010.11.04 11:03:49 Trades '630031' : deal #1836095 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.61589 done (based on order #1839898)
2010.11.04 03:00:59 Trades '630031' : deal #1834149 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.61089 done (based on order #1837842)
2010.11.04 03:00:04 Trades '630031' : deal #1834144 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.61052 done (based on order #1837838)
2010.11.03 22:03:00 Trades '630031' : deal #1832366 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.61098 done (based on order #1835958)
2010.11.03 21:17:09 Trades '630031' : deal #1830679 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.61113 done (based on order #1834066)
2010.11.03 17:25:02 Network '630031': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo
2010.11.03 17:25:01 Network '630031': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
These are all the log entries for this period (2010.11.04 13:45:44 - manual switch to another account). Note that in 2010.11.03 17:25:xx the message "terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp." never appeared.
TickValue
Gets the value of the minimum price change.
doubleTickValue()const
Returned value
The value of the minimum price change.this is from the class documentation
CSymbolInfo class
CSymbolInfo is a class for simplified access to symbol properties.
For euro/dollar, the Expert Advisor "Price per tick = 1.00" Is it the price change value at minimum lot (minimum lot 0.01)? But then it must be 0.1 or what does this unit mean?
The terminal has a limit on the number of open charts CHARTS_MAX=100 . Is there any limitation on the number of simultaneously selected symbols in Market Watch? Or is this number limited only by the int type, i.e.INT_MAX?
Regarding the new build - Build 353.
The editor has stopped "seeing" subdirectories.