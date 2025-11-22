Errors, bugs, questions - page 186
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to Renat:
Please make the tester not start testing if there are no minute quotes from the start date of testing, but only daily quotes!
Because it is a madhouse, without minute data experts with pending orders working on the timeframe < a day, practically all of them are robbed.
to Renat:
Please make the tester not start testing if there are no minute quotes from the start date of testing, but only daily quotes!
Because it is a madhouse, without minute data experts with pending orders working on the timeframe < a day, practically all of them are robberies.
to Renat:
If you do not have a one-minute quotes from the date of testing, only daily quotes!
The Expert Advisors with pending orders working on a timeframe < a day are practically all grails.
Better yet, give your brokerage companies a tool (perhaps an API) that allows them to quickly and easily upload the history to the server to the required depth from their databases or files.
I don't know about the current moment, but earlier representatives of some brokerage companies complained that the history has to be entered manually.
Or alternatively, to introduce standard functions informing about the bar from which the real history of a specified timeframe begins. (IMHO) It will be much more convenient.
I think there is such a function.Or am I mistaken?
...
I think there is such a functionality.... Or am I mistaken?
This one is not, I meant the bar from which the history of the minute begins (if the TF is M1), but now if there is no minute data, the data of a higher TF is written into the chart. And then you can distinguish them only with complex checks, and not always correctly. For developers from MQ it is easier to do because they have access to history and it is no problem to remember the bar at which the substitution starts to return its index.
Here is the period H1 for EURUSD, period separators are enabled. After January 1999 they show the H1 history, and before that the same chart shows the daily chart history (D1)
ZZZY We need a function to get the index of this bar.
Better yet, give your brokerage companies a tool (perhaps an API) that allows them to quickly and easily upload the history to the server to the required depth from their databases or files.
I don't know about the current moment, but in the past representatives of some brokerage companies complained that the history has to be almost manually entered.
You are confused - everything is pumped to maximum depth automatically. You don't need to press any buttons.
Describe your situation in detail, please. Try on our demo server access.metatrader5.com:443
There you go, on your advice.
1. I downloaded new MT.
2. Connected to the designated server.
3. I set an unlimited.
4. Opened the Eurodollar window.
Downloaded 6MB. Minutes started from 23rd of July 2010.
5. Started tester (some standard Expert Advisor) AllPeriod. М1
It downloaded 20MB.
Then passed the test. Oddly enough from 19.11.2009
With a hole from month 2 to month 5 of 10.
6. The opened minute chart of trades starts from 23 July 2010. And the trades before that are stuffed in a big pile in the left corner of the screen.
And this is the same situation all the time:
Urain: it turns out a madhouse, without minute data experts with pending orders working on tf < day, practically all of them gravely.
It is necessary to make a hard control minute - so long as there is not a minute for a minute or tester is not started anything else - and the button DOWNLOAD HISTORY (SYNCHRONIZE) - a complete madhouse without it.
The history is moving as it wants with gaps from any date and instead of minutes there are hours or days (probably the minutes of the beginning of the hour/day). The tester does not care, he tests and is happy with holes, not holes, but another grail.
All my life the servers have had a history sync function from other servers. In MT5 it's even easier now.
I wonder. Why can't they synchronize the history with their MT4 servers or with yours (you have the highest "quality" bars loaded in the history)...?
These are the tester logs. The agent logs are in <Tester data folder>\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs
I wonder. Why can't they sync the history with their MT4 servers or with yours (you have the highest "quality" bars loaded in the history)...?