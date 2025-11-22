Errors, bugs, questions - page 193

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For some reason the positions are no longer displayed, although they are,

build 353 x64 on win 2008 server

had to use i-orders indicator

[Deleted]  
Olegts:

For some reason the positions are no longer displayed, although they are,

build 353 x64 on win 2008 server

had to use i-orders indicator

Check "Show trade levels" checkbox in chart properties.

Properties (F8) -> Show -> Show trading levels.

 
Interesting:

Check whether "Show trading levels" is checked in the chart properties.

Properties (F8) -> Show -> Show trading levels.

Geez!, thanks for the feedback, it was, and I think I've already climbed there:))))
[Deleted]  

To the developers.

Please note application #26094 (since you can't get through here, it might work there) ....

 

dear developers, do you plan to link windows in MT5, ?????, just an irreplaceable thing

like for example (ninja, swim)

 

You've got it wrong again (

This line. 

Print(DoubleToString(1.234234,4));// , DoubleToString( Low[0],4));//, " ", Low[2]);

It has something to do with it, if you comment it out, the error doesn't occur anymore. But putting this line in script or empty Expert Advisor does not give error .... It is a floating bug.

The error is from strategy tester.

Cr x32 build 355.

Log from "log" window 

2010.11.12 09:11:35     Core 1  OnTick critical error
2010.11.12 09:11:35     Core 1  2010.02.01 00:00:00   Access violation write to 0x0033002E in 'E:\aaaaaa\bbbbbb\MetaTrader5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\TC_BW_new_version.ex5'
2010.11.12 09:11:35     Core 1  2010.02.01 00:00:00   1.2342
2010.11.12 09:11:35     Core 1  2010.02.01 00:00:00   1.2342
2010.11.12 09:11:35     Core 1  2010.02.01 00:00:00   1.2342
 
olyakish:

Something's bent again (.

This line.

It has something to do with it, if it is commented out then the error doesn't occur anymore. But putting this line in script or empty Expert Advisor does not give error ..... It has some kind of floating bug.

It is an error from strategy tester.

HP x32 build 355.

Log from "log" window



If you do not mind, please send us a request to Service Desk and attach the full code.

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alexvd:

If it's not too much trouble, create a request to servicedesk and attach the full code.

Not difficult, you have created one.
 
olyakish:
Not difficult, created.
Got it. Let's have a look.
 

When restarting, windows crumble. Also during test run of the EA. Different crashes, this is one of the variants.

before

after

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