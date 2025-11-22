Errors, bugs, questions - page 196
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oh, and here's another thing - Mr. Rashid. Rashid, I have already asked a question/request about the need to pass parameters to class constructor, if you find time to look through my code, you will see how inconvenient the class initialization is - using global variable string tmpsym;
I described the same problem - I had to pass the size of a dynamic array to the constructor - I also managed to do it, but the code loses "beauty".
Oh, and here's another thing - Mr. Rashid. Rashid, I have already asked a question/request about the need to pass parameters to class constructor, if you find time to look through my code, you will see how inconvenient the class initialization is - using global variable string tmpsym;
I described the same problem - I had to pass the size of a dynamic array to the constructor - I also managed to do it, but the code loses "beauty".
Alas, constructors with parameters are not planned.
Too bad.
SZY: but is calling a constructor of a reloadable function named constructor(parameter) such a time consuming task for developers? i.e. let your algorithm for creating a class remain the same as it is, only add a constructor(parameter) call at the end of constructor - and give an explanation in the help that constructor() will be called first, and then constructor(parameter)
Confirmed. In new build 355 agents work very strange. I can not determine the dependence of their work. If all four cores are working, then all four cores may stop working (busy), then one core starts working and so on until the end of optimization for all market instruments. Rebooting the terminal solves the problem for some time. Then everything repeats all over again.
What about OnTimer() in the tester?
What about OnTimer() in Tester?
I have the following picture on my Alpari demo terminal:
no last bar on all TFs and all currencies,
When I use the MetaQuotes demo, the price is on the last bar - did I "click" somewhere in the terminal? ))) - i have not tried to change the chart settings, but i have got the last price line at Alpari - even though i have not traded there or is it a problem with the Alpari server?
ZS: i read the help - i have not found any answers - where did the last bar go?
ZZZ: maybe I am wrong, but after the last terminal new charts started to open for a long time - before the schedule opened within 1-3 seconds, now it takes 10 seconds - writes "update". , history is loaded, any TF
I have the following picture on my Alpari demo terminal:
no last bar on all TFs and all currencies,
When I use the MetaQuotes demo, the price is on the last bar - did I "click" somewhere in the terminal? ))) - i have not tried to change the chart settings, but i have got the last price line at Alpari - even though i have not traded there or is it a problem with the Alpari server?
ZS: i read the help - i have not found any answers - where did the last bar go?
ZZZ: maybe I am wrong, but after the last terminal new charts started to open for a long time - before the schedule opened within 1-3 seconds, now it takes 10 seconds - writes "update". , history is loaded, any TF
Any comments on error 10005 when sending a request to the server(see 195 page ) ?
Fixed, a fix will be in the new build.
And when will there be movement on the event problem in the tester?