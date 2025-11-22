Errors, bugs, questions - page 190
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Can you please tell me where I can download MT5 terminal as a complete installation file without installing it over the Internet like MT4? The thing is that the terminal cannot be installed over the Internet because of the low speed internet (30kb/sec), for work is enough, but the installation is constantly failing.
Nowhere, only web installer
P.S I am looking for a service provider with higher speed; otherwise it will be difficult to work with MT5. It is desirable to have a no-limit
nowhere but the web installer.
What do you mean, not anywhere?! Not everyone has fast internet, especially those who use laptops via 3G modems, and the speeds here are very low, it turns out that you can't install the terminal at all! What is the point of switching to MT5 if we cannot even install it!
What do you mean? I have checked - everything works.
This is what I have shown.
When you create a new Expert Advisor, it goes to the general directory of experts, while it should go to subdirectories (in this case, it should go to the "Experts" directory).
PS
It's not only with experts, with libraries it's exactly the same story, before the files went to the correct subdirectory, but now in general - "Libraries".
Transfer by archive.
How to move the archive, if I do not download the terminal files? Please do someone make an installation file MT5.
How-to, put it on a machine where there is none, archive the entire catalogue and transfer it to the desired destination.
Unzip at destination.
PS
You can use it if you want.
What do you mean, not anywhere?! Not everyone has fast internet, especially those who use laptops via 3G modems, and the speeds here are very low, it turns out that you can't install the terminal at all! What's the point of switching to MT5 if you can't even install it!
This is what I have shown.
When you create a new Expert Advisor, it goes to the general directory of experts, while it should go to subdirectories (in this case, it should go to the "Experts" directory).
PS
It is not only with experts, with libraries exactly the same story, before the files were in the correct subdirectory, but now in general - "Libraries".
Please check yourself again. Maybe there is a problem with directory permissions?
I have now double-checked myself - Wizard normally creates files in any subdirectories, including the automatic creation of missing directories.
How do I transfer the archive if I can't download the terminal files? Please make an installation file of MT5.
Please attach a screenshot of the failed terminal download, please.
The web installer is downloading the required modules just like the browser. Slow speed is not a problem for it.
Check antivirus behaviour - maybe it doesn't like something.
Check it again, please. May be there is a problem with rights on directories?
I have now double-checked myself - wizard normally creates files in any subdirectories, including automatic creation of missing directories.
The directories are created normally. But when a new file is created in a subdirectory, wizard doesn't see the subdirectory automatically(you either have to specify the directory manually or move the file with the mouse).
Windows 2003 Server - MUI SP2 and Windows XP Pro - MUI SP3.
It was fine in build 350.
PS
Maybe it creates well, but in 353 Wizard has stopped substituting the name of subdirectory automatically.
According to the idea, it should be, for example, "Experts\Examples\Expert's name", but Wizard creates it as "Experts\Expert's name" (I have to add directory by hand)...