Errors, bugs, questions - page 1694
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My answer on the 1711 page didn`t arrange you?
Is this the answer you think it is?
I asked a similar question once. I don't remember the exact answer from the SR, but it was something like: "whatever they put in there, that's what it will be".
Then it would have said so in the certificate. But it does not say so in the certificate, so the question still stands. What is actually there?
Is this the answer you think it is?
Then that would be what the certificate would say. But it doesn't say that, so the question still stands. What does it really say?
And do you think the help for all the other questions is detailed?
At one time I wrote my own spread indicator and the values in the terminal data window did not coincide with the values from the indicator (though I think there was more coincidence with the maximum spread).
Yes, if you find another answer, please post it here.
And here, by the way, is the developers' response itself:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1424#comment_1981027
Is that a good answer?!
Do you think that the help for all the other issues is detailed?
I used to write my own spread indicator and the values in the terminal data window did not coincide with the values from the indicator (although it seemed to me that there was more coincidence with the maximum spread).
Yes, if you find another answer, please post it here.
And here, by the way, is the developers' response itself:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1424#comment_1981027
Would that be all right?!
It's not about what will or won't suit me, I'm a modest man. The point is in something else - I don't understand what the function returns. I assumed earlier that it returns the mean value for a candle of the appropriate TF and the values are generated by the terminal.
However, it seems to be in fact, the spread values are already written in the server's history and the terminal gets ready values. This should be mentioned in help.
I face a situation - my indicator has calculated the average spread, the maximum spread and spread that occurs 80% of the time, all values are taken from the history (not in real time). The obtained values do not closely resemble those shown in the Market Watch.
Besides, here is an unpleasant conclusion - the history does not coincide with what Market Watch shows. It was proved during the conversation with one well-known Swiss broker. Thus, it is not always possible to test the current trading conditions of a broker adequately in the tester.
Spread values of some brokers coincide in real time and in history, but for some brokers they do not. From this we can draw a very unpleasant conclusion, I will not say it aloud.
I hope Vladimir doesn't take my question elsewhere...
The situation is as follows.
I open a Sell position but the history shows a Sell order
there is an ENUM_ORDER_TYPE::ORDER_TYPE_BUY in MqlTradeTransaction structure
Is it a trick or I don't understand something?
I hope Vladimir doesn't take my question elsewhere...
The situation is as follows.
I open a Sell position but the history shows a Sell order
there is an ENUM_ORDER_TYPE::ORDER_TYPE_BUY in MqlTradeTransaction structure
Is it a trick or I don't understand something?
I hope Vladimir doesn't take my question elsewhere...
The situation is as follows.
I open a Sell position and the history shows a Sell order
there is an ENUM_ORDER_TYPE::ORDER_TYPE_BUY in MqlTradeTransaction structure
Is this a trick or am I missing something?
Filling of the fields of MqlTradeTransaction structure is different for different types of transactions:
TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_*
For trade transactions processing (TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD, TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_UPDATE and TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_DELETE) the following fields are filled in MqlTradeTransaction structure:
as you can see, for TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD the field .order_type is not filled.