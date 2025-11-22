Errors, bugs, questions - page 184

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komposter:
Like this:

doesn't work
 

It should be like this


 

There should also be a line like this:

input DebugInfoLevel info=DBG_NONE; //TF_01

 
Lizar:

There should also be a line like this:

input DebugInfoLevel info=DBG_NONE; //TF_01

Yay it worked!!!! Thank you very much.
 

Uncle developers, could you please fix SellStop and BuyStop functions in CTrade class?

bool CTrade::SellStop(double volume,double price,const string symbol=NULL,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0,
                      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,datetime expiration=0,const string comment="")
  {
   string sym;
//--- check symbol
   sym=(symbol==NULL)?Symbol():symbol;
//--- check volume
   if(volume<=0.0)
     {
      m_result.retcode=TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_VOLUME;
      return(false);
     }
//--- check price
   if(price!=0.0) //   <--------- ААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААА, что это? о_О Замените восклицательный знак на знак равно!
     {
      m_result.retcode=TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE;
      return(false);
     }
//--- send "SELL_STOP" order
   return(OrderOpen(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,0.0,price,sl,tp,type_time,expiration,comment));
  }

BuyStop, same thing.

 
mrProF:

Uncle developers, could you please fix SellStop and BuyStop functions in CTrade class?

BuyStop, same thing.

Fixed it, it will be in the next build. Thank you.
 
xeon:

After updating to build 350 (28 Oct 2010) the tester stopped working.

log attached.

CPU and memory on the laptop:

/- Intel seleron M 1.50 GHz 1014 -/

system - windows xp proff 32

Reinstalled everything in a different folder, still not working.

It would be interesting to see the agents' logs too.
 
stringo:
It would be interesting to see the agent logs too.

Same problem - the tester does not work. After pressing the Start button, it "thinks" for a few seconds, loads data, but the test does not even start (the Start button appears again).

Build 350, XP, Pentium4, in logs:

2010.11.01 10:36:37     Core 1  disconnected
2010.11.01 10:36:37     Core 1  USDJPY: history synchronized from 1993.05.11 to 2010.10.29
2010.11.01 10:36:37     Core 1  USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  performance: 14
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  57 Kb of total initialization data received
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  successfully initialized
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  expert file added: Experts\Wave2.ex5. 27205 bytes loaded
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  76 bytes of selected symbols loaded
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  7170 bytes of tester parameters loaded
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  3768 bytes of group info loaded
2010.11.01 10:36:34     Core 1  3124 bytes of account info loaded
2010.11.01 10:36:33     Core 1  common synchronization completed
2010.11.01 10:36:30     Core 1  authorized (agent build 350)
2010.11.01 10:36:30     Tester  USDJPY,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\Wave2.ex5 from 2010.01.01 00:00 to 2010.10.04 00:00 to be started
2010.11.01 10:36:30     Core 1  connected
2010.11.01 10:36:29     Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2010.11.01 10:36:29     Core 1  agent process started
 
dogada:

Same problem - the tester does not work. After pressing the Start button, it "thinks" for a few seconds, loads data, but the test does not even start (the Start button appears again).

Build 350, XP, Pentium4, in logs:

These are the tester logs. The agent logs are in the <Tester data folder>\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs
 
agent log is empty
1...177178179180181182183184185186187188189190191...3193
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