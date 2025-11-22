Errors, bugs, questions - page 184
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Like this:
It should be like this
There should also be a line like this:
input DebugInfoLevel info=DBG_NONE; //TF_01
There should also be a line like this:
input DebugInfoLevel info=DBG_NONE; //TF_01
Uncle developers, could you please fix SellStop and BuyStop functions in CTrade class?
BuyStop, same thing.
Uncle developers, could you please fix SellStop and BuyStop functions in CTrade class?
BuyStop, same thing.
After updating to build 350 (28 Oct 2010) the tester stopped working.
log attached.
CPU and memory on the laptop:
/- Intel seleron M 1.50 GHz 1014 -/
system - windows xp proff 32
Reinstalled everything in a different folder, still not working.
It would be interesting to see the agent logs too.
Same problem - the tester does not work. After pressing the Start button, it "thinks" for a few seconds, loads data, but the test does not even start (the Start button appears again).
Build 350, XP, Pentium4, in logs:
Same problem - the tester does not work. After pressing the Start button, it "thinks" for a few seconds, loads data, but the test does not even start (the Start button appears again).
Build 350, XP, Pentium4, in logs: